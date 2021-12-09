Watertown’s gymnastics team opened the season with a 126.225-120.200 Badger Conference victory over Monona Grove on Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings began on vault and scored 32.100. Monona Grove was slightly better with a 32.875, but Watertown outscored the Silver Eagles in the other three events.
Juniors Mikayla Dehnert (7.7), Mikaylah Fessler (8.2) and Aveline Jacob (8.3) and seniors Lauryn Olson (7.6) and Meghan Hurtgen (7.9) competed for Watertown.
“We have a lot of work to do on vault yet,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. “We need to work on blocking and landing/sticking versus taking steps upon landing. Fessler and Jacob both had really nice half on half off vaults and they really worked on their block and height off the vault table. We are also working on having three girls with flipping vaults this year.”
The Goslings outscored the Silver Eagles on the uneven bars, 29.600-28.350.
Dehnert (6.8), Jacob (6.950), sophomore Paige Petig (7.2), Fessler (7.150) and Hurtgen (8.3) competed for the Goslings.
“Our bars team score was a 29.60, we are aiming for a score of 32 by mid-season,” Wendt said. “We have a good base and we are going to work to clean up our routines and add new skills, we will continue to improve our team bar score which will impact our overall score.”
On the balance beam, Watertown outscored MG 30.600-29.000.
Dehnert (5.850), senior Ella Faltersack (6.550), Jacob (7.750), Olson (7.9) and Hurtgen (8.4) competed for the Goslings.
“We got a team score of a 30.6 on balance beam for the first meet, so we were happy with that,” Wendt said. “Olson had a super nice beam set even with a fall. We can’t wait to see the confidence grow as the girls perfect their routines. We just need to stay on the beam as the girls have all the skills for mid to high 8s and low 9s.”
The Goslings enjoyed their biggest advantage on the floor exercise, 33.925-29.975.
Petig (7.5), Dehnert (7.950), Jacob (8.225), Olson (8.5) and Hurtgen (9.250) competed for Watertown.
“(Assistant coach) Tricia Seibel and I thought our floor was dynamite for our first meet,” Wendt said. “We are so proud of how the girls all made their tumbling and jump connections. The girls really danced and showed off their skills with smiles on their faces. Hurtgen got the first 9 of the year and she smiled throughout her routine.”
Hurtgen won the bars, beam and floor convincingly and placed third on the vault to earn the all-around title with a 33.850 score. Monona Grove freshman Mya Tweedy was second with a 31.725. Jacob (31.225) and Dehnert (28.300) were third and fourth overall, respectively.
Watertown travels to Oconomowoc this Saturday for a Varsity Invite and then Watertown hosts JV and varsity teams on Saturday, December 18 for the annual Gosling Gymnastics invite.
“We are working on having consistent positive attitudes to continue to build on and increase our team morale,” Wendt said. “We have a super fun and close group this year, they genuinely all want each other to do well. Our scores are only going up from here.”
