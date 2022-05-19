HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien scored two goals for Hustisford/Dodgeland, which played Waupun to a 3-3 draw on Tuesday.
Collien scored the first goal in the 22nd minute.
Defender Rena Harvey sent a ball up the middle of the field to Breanne Reinwald, who took it to her right past two defenders and sent a through ball to Collien on the right side. She ran onto it, turned and fired a hard right-footed shot to the left post.
Collien scored again in the 25th minute.
Defender Aria O'Neil sent a pass up to Latticia Snyder on the right side of the midfiel. Snyder took in forward and sent a through ball to Collien, who took a touch inside to beat a defender and fired a low hard shot past the keeper on her left side.
Waupun (4-3-2) scored with 45 seconds left in the half.
Kate Baskamp sent a very long kick into the 18 yard box and Maddy VandeStreek ran onto it and hit a one touch shot on the bounce from 18 yards out with a defender who was there to hit it but not deflect it enough to keep it from finding the far post.
Brielle Blome answered for HD United (8-4-1) just 15 seconds later.
On the ensuing kickoff, Collien sent the ball back to Rena who sent it over the top where it bounced off a defender to Snyder. She send a diagonal cross to Blome running in stride on the left side. She took one touch ahead and hit a shot over the keepers head to the right post netting. It was an outstanding shot.
The Warriors salvaged a tie with two second half goals. Emily Brown hit a shot from 18 yards out just under the cross bar in the 42nd minute. In the 78th minute, Ava Heeringa cut the ball to the right about 40 yards out to avoid our defender and hit a shot that just nicked the crossbar and went in.
"I was so proud of the heart and determination we played with tonight,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"We were three inches away from winning this game 6-3. We dominated play in the first half and just before we scored our 1st goal Rylie had two very hard shots that hit the bottom of cross bar and came out instead of ricocheting in. Then toward the end of the first half Madee Peplinski sent a cross to Rylie who send a hard header from 10 yards out that also just hit the bottom of the cross bar and came back into play.
"When they finally knocked one in right before halftime it was so amazing that 15 seconds later Brielle scored to give us a 2 goal cushion at halftime but it could have easily been a 5 goal cushion with a few inches of luck.
"In the second half they hit a nice shot from 18 yard out to start the half. We were playing a bit to defensively and did not pressure quick enough. But after that we played extremely strong defense led by Aria O'Neil and Rena Harvey in the middle. But Waupun’s strategy changed a bit to kicking the ball as far a possible in hopes they could create an opportunity for their forwards.
"It is not work as Jadyn Huncosky played amazing in goal and the defense held tight. But with a few minutes left they hit a quick shot from 40 yards out that just brushed the cross bar and went in. One inch higher and it would have bounced out. This was a game of inches. Riley Becker worked her tail off today and her and Latticia Snyder controlled the middle. Breanne had another solid game contributing on defense, midfield and forward. And Rylie was outstanding tonight, coming off an ankle injury and playing her heart out for 80 minutes."
Hustisford/Dodgeland plays at North Fond du Lac/Oakfield on Thursday.
HD UNITED 3, WAUPUN 3
Waupun 1 2 — 3
HD United 3 0 — 3
HD — Collien (Reinwald) 21:08
HD — Collien (Snyder) 24:32
W — VandeStreek (Braskamp) 39:15
HD — Blome (Snyde) 39:30
W — Brown 41:02
W — Heeringa 77:35
Shots — W 15, HD 17
Saves — W (Hummelmeier 7), HD (Huncosky 17)
