WYOCENA — Watertown runners had the benefit of racing at the sectional course just five days earlier.
The second time around proved much harder.
The stakes were higher. The competition was tougher. But Watertown senior Emma Gilbertsen was up to the challenge.
Gilbertsen earned her first trip to state, placing seventh in the girls race in a time of 20 minutes, 8 seconds at the Portage sectional at Wyona Park on Saturday.
Five days after advancing out the DeForest subsectional with a fourth place finish, Gilbertsen ran 11 seconds faster at the sectional to become the program’s first girls state qualifier since Katryna Williams in 2011. She was the third fastest of the five individual qualifiers in the race.
“Today was probably worse than Tuesday,” Gilbertsen said. “I went out too fast, but I have gone out too fast before and I made it, so I knew I could do it. It was just interesting, without having my whole team there and just (senior teammate Autumn Meyers) and the boys (Christopher Kitzhaber and Josh Krueger competing individually). I just wanted it that bad, it being my senior year and we are in a pandemic ... I am just thankful that our coaches were able to put together a season for us.”
Gilbertsen took the race out hard, but had enough left in reserve to make a late push to clinch her trip to the WIAA Division 1 state cross country championships, which will be held at Arrowhead High School next Saturday.
“She moved up to it a little more gradually,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “At the halfway point, she was close enough in the fifth or sixth position overall, but she got it closer.
“Even in the last 800 meters, she was still bearing down on what would have been the second qualifier. It was close. She had that look. Coach Fredricks was holding her up. We went over to her and she said, ‘I need a hug, coach, and I said, “Well, now you know what it takes. You have that knowledge.’ That’s kind of privileged knowledge at this point.”
Meyers finished 22nd in 21:09 in the final varsity race of her four-year career. Wackett praised for the leadership role she shared with Gilbertsen.
“Last year, I saw those two run their best races of the year at the conference and the sectionals,” Wackett said. “I knew they were coming back. There was so much potential there.
“They struggled last year with injuries, both of them. We trained them on land three times a week. They weren’t running five, six days a week. And race day was one of those days. The durability both of them had and the time they put in getting ready for this season was just exemplary.”
In the boys race, Krueger and Kitzhaber ended their seasons and careers with sub-18 minute races in sub-arctic temperatures.
Krueger went after a state berth hard and put himself in the hunt right down to the final few steps. He clung to a seventh place spot in the final quarter-mile, but a horde of late-charging competitors swallowed him just meters from the finish line. He crossed the finish in 15th place in 17:19. Kitzhaber placed 20th in 17:51.
“I can tell by a certain part of the race ... Josh was running on vapors and heart” Wackett said. “He still had a chance but he’s got bodies going by him in the last 50 meters.
The course was 50 meters too long. We always talk about measuring your energy throughout the race. Sometimes, you end up like he did. It’s empty. You didn’t get to the line yet.
“He was in there right to the end. It was just unfortunate. The fifth qualifier was right in front of him, he might have been the sixth qualifier. I was never too sure right there.
“I knew he was right there, but then he had seven, eight, nine go by him. A couple of those kids were from DeForest and I am sure those kids didn’t matter (because they qualified as a team).”
Wackett would more than happy to coach another Kitzhaber, if there were any more.
“Goodness, yes,” Wackett said. “He’s so coachable, so teachable. He just learns everything he wants about the sport and Krueger is the same way. He has absorbed so much in the last couple years.
“Just having the opportunity to do what they did, they so deserve that. I’d take a lot more of those guys, but I think we are out of Kitzhabers now. First time in 10 years, we’re out of a Kitzhaber. Got to restock the shelf.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.