WATERLOO — Allie Rateike scored 18 points for Marshall in a 53-42 Capitol South victory over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Thursday.

Marshall (12-10, 6-4 in conference) led 31-23 at halftime and held on down the stretch to win by 11.

Alyssa Baumann scored 17 points to pace Waterloo (8-15, 3-7).

Ninth-seeded Waterloo plays at eighth-seeded Markesan to open the Division 4 regional playoffs next Tuesday.

MARSHALL 53, WATERLOO 42

Marshall 31 22 — 53

Waterloo 23 19 — 42

Marshall (fg ft-fta tp) — Wynn 1 0-0 2, Jesberger 1 0-1 2, Rateike 7 4-7 18, Weisensel 2 2-2 7, Nemic 1 0-0 3, Kjersten 5 0-0 11, Ward 3 1-3 10 Totals 20 7-13 5

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 0 0-5 0, K. Webster 1 0-0 2, Bri. Lauersdorf 1 0-0 3, Jaehnke 0 0-1 0, Blundell 2 0-2 5, Huebner 3 2-4 8, Bro. Lauersdorf 3 0-0 7, Baumann 7 3-7 17 Totals 17 5-19 42

Three-point goals — M (Weisensel, Nemic, Kjersten, Ward 3), W (Bri. Lauersdorf, Blundell, Bro. Lauersdorf)

Total fouls — M 19, W 16

Fouled out — M (Held), W (M. Webster)

