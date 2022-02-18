Cardinals defeat Pirates in Capitol South finale Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERLOO — Allie Rateike scored 18 points for Marshall in a 53-42 Capitol South victory over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Thursday.Marshall (12-10, 6-4 in conference) led 31-23 at halftime and held on down the stretch to win by 11.Alyssa Baumann scored 17 points to pace Waterloo (8-15, 3-7).Ninth-seeded Waterloo plays at eighth-seeded Markesan to open the Division 4 regional playoffs next Tuesday.MARSHALL 53, WATERLOO 42Marshall 31 22 — 53Waterloo 23 19 — 42Marshall (fg ft-fta tp) — Wynn 1 0-0 2, Jesberger 1 0-1 2, Rateike 7 4-7 18, Weisensel 2 2-2 7, Nemic 1 0-0 3, Kjersten 5 0-0 11, Ward 3 1-3 10 Totals 20 7-13 5Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 0 0-5 0, K. Webster 1 0-0 2, Bri. Lauersdorf 1 0-0 3, Jaehnke 0 0-1 0, Blundell 2 0-2 5, Huebner 3 2-4 8, Bro. Lauersdorf 3 0-0 7, Baumann 7 3-7 17 Totals 17 5-19 42Three-point goals — M (Weisensel, Nemic, Kjersten, Ward 3), W (Bri. Lauersdorf, Blundell, Bro. Lauersdorf)Total fouls — M 19, W 16Fouled out — M (Held), W (M. Webster) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cody Allen Kressin 10 Questions with David Beal Cody Allen Kressin Windwood golf course returning to farmland Reeseville man sentenced to 16 years for sex assaults Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.