Johannes Bourman, Maxwell Lake and Brendon Spurgin each scored two goals for Luther Prep’s boys soccer team in a 9-0 victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Tuesday at LPS.
Luther Prep (7-4-1, 5-2-1 conference) held control for the majority of the game with great passing possession. This led to a goal in the fourth minute as Jesus Chavez made a perfect ground pass to Bourman to open up the scoring.
In the 11th minute, Jesus Chavez again made a great assist by finding Adiar Pineda at the top of the 18 for a goal. To close out the scoring in the first half, Owen Ernest made a nifty slip pass to Bourman who finished cleanly in the corner.
Hustisford/Dodgeland gave great fight throughout the entire 90 minutes while also having a few scoring opportunities themselves. To open the second half, newly called up Lake scored past a diving keeper after Owen Heiman gave a cross pass across the box. Just a bit later, Heiman again assisted a goal, this time to Jackson Timm who hit one past the diving keeper. Lake again found the goal, this time from the PK line as he drew a foul after a nice run up the sideline. Next, it was Spurgin’s turn to score a brace as he score both times from the outside corner from 14 yards away — the goals were assisted by Owen Schultz and Levi Dobberstein respectively. To close out the game, Mason Busse scored from the PK line with a few seconds to go.
“Our passing was really superb today with most of our passes on the ground and to feet,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “We have really been working on that a lot in practices lately.”
Luther Prep will play at Wauwatosa East at 7:00 PM on Thursday.
LUTHER PREP 9,
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0
LP — Bourman (Chavez) 3:51
LP — Pineda (Chavez) 10:45
LP — Bourman (Ernest) 19:07
LP — Lake (Heiman) 58:11
LP — Timm (Heiman) 67:26
LP — Lake 70:00
LP — Spurgin (Schultz) 77:14
LP — Spurgin 77:55
LP — Busse 89:58
Shots — HD 3, LP 29
