Watertown’s boys soccer team closed out the regular season with a 1-1 draw against Sauk Prairie Thursday at Landsverk Field.
“Tonight, we were on point,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “We knew what we wanted to do and we executed. All the guys seemed to be feeling good and looked sharp. It was a nice rebound from Tuesday’s loss. Sauk Prairie is a stronger team and we played our style tonight and controlle the match.”
Junior Dylan Geske scored in the 26th minute off a nice chip shot over Sauk goalkeeper Ellis Kirner.
In the 35th minute, junior defender Liam McCloskey tried to get a touch to clear a ball just outside our penalty box and mishandled it. Sauk Prairie’s Samuel Drescher jumped it and put in the back of the net.
“That’s the life of a defender,” coach Kratzer said. “I told Liam after the game that if a forward makes the same mis-touch high up the field no one thinks twice about it, but if a defender does it, it can often lead to a goal and tonight it did. You’ve got to just wipe it away and move on and I feel like Liam did that right away. His teammates picked him up and he moved on. That’s the way it should be with a good and unified team.
“We had so many chances the rest of the game and we controlled the tempo. We had 10 shots on goal to Sauk’s 2. One was their goal so we played such a great game defensively, in the midfield, and in the attack to hold them to just one other shot on goal. Aside from those two shots on goal, we only allowed them two other shots total.
“If you look at the statistics, it was just the unlucky equalizing goal that made the match a draw. We created a ton of goal chances late in the game.
“One of the best came from freshman striker, Owen Backus when he laced one that hit off the post and out rather than in. Junior Owen Harris had another very good look coming in from the top of the 18 to shoot off a deflected ball. His shot was just a few feet over the goal and he knew he had a great chance on it.
“It was a well-played match and one we needed before heading to Hamilton Sussex on Tuesday for our first playoff match.
“It was a confidence building match for sure and we absolutely know we have a chance to take the match if we play how we played tonight and have played most of our matches this season. We’re looking forward to earning some more respect on Tuesday.”
Watertown’s JV lost to Sauk Prairie 3-0.
wWATERTOWN 1,
SAUK PRAIRIE 1
Sauk Prairie 1 0 — 1
Watertown 1 0 — 1
W — Geske 26:00
SP — Drescher 35:00
Saves — SP (Kirner 10), W (Piasecki 2, Ortega 2)
