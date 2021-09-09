Watertown’s football team hosts Beaver Dam in a Badger-Large game on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
The game between former Wisconsin Little Ten Conference rivals was moved from its original Friday date because officials were not available.
Beaver Dam enters the game with a 2-1 record and a 1-0 record in the Badger-Large. The Golden Beavers lost to Menasha 34-23 in the season opener, then beat Sauk Prairie 35-8 in Week 2. In the conference opener, BD won a defensive battle with Milton 14-8.
Running back Gabe Klatt leads the Golden Beavers with 527 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Camron Mendoza ran for a 64-yard score against the Red Hawks last week.
“They are running a unique style of offense,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “It’s something we haven’t seen a lot. They use an unbalanced line all the time They try to create numbers and mismatches by putting multiple guys in the backfield in different positions. They’ll use the quarterback in the Wildcat set, where he is the main runner and theother guys are leading the way for off tackle power plays or ISO plays.
“(Mendoza) has thrown quite a bit. They will throw a few times a game. It’s unique. They just say were going to run it at you and create different ways to get mismatches. They also have sets where they are using two or three wide receivers. We can’t just come out and load the box, because they can mix things up with play action. We have to figure out to defend it. How we execute it has yet to be determined.”
Beaver Dam employs a 44 defense with some cover 3 and man coverage in the secondary.
“I thought they played defense very well in the three games we saw,” Kamrath said. “They held their last two opponents under 10 points. They have to be doing good things defensively. They have a number of guys who go both ways, as we do. I hope we can take advantage of that.”
The Goslings enter the game 1-2 and 0-1 in conference after a tough 34-28 loss at Janesville Craig last week. Senior quarterback Caleb Huff and senior receiver Ollie Meyers both left the game with injuries in the first half and did not return. Neither injury is considered season-ending, but their timetables for returning to the field are uncertain.
One thing that isn’t uncertain is how well the offensive and defensive lines have played the past two weeks. Senior running back Taylor Walter has 267 rushing yards behind an offensive line that is firing off the ball. The same group has stuffed the run as well on defense the last two weeks.
“For us, we got better from first week to second week and third week offensively,” Kamrath said.
“Our guys up front have been awesome. It’s just a matter of executing as much as we can especially in crucial situations. We feel like we can move the ball against them and put up some points. It’s just a matter of us getting our guys in good one on one matchups.”
