JEFFERSON — Jefferson exploded for 17 runs in the third inning to earn a 18-1 Rock Valley win over visiting Edgerton Wednesday at Riverfront Park.
The third inning saw three home runs, including a grand slam from Eden Dempsey, who finished with five RBIs. Brittney Mengel also had a big day at the pate, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs.
Savannah Serdynski scored three times out of the leadoff spot and also added two hits and a pair of RBIs. Claire Beck drove in three runs off two hits and touched home plate twice.
Beck and Julia Ball combined to pitch five innings in the victory. Beck started the game and worked for two innings, allowing no hits, while striking out four batters.
Ball pitched three innings, giving up three hits and no earned runs while striking out three.
Beck and Messmann both homered in the victory.
Jefferson moved to 17-0 overall and 14-0 in the Rock Valley with the win. Brodhead entered the day in second with a 12-1 conference record.
JEFFERSON 18, EDGERTON 1 (5)
Edgerton 000 10 — 1 3 0
Jefferson 10(17) 0X — 18 17 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — E: Evans 2.1-12-13-3-0; J: Ball 3-3-0-1-3.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x3, Mengel 4x4, Dempsey 3x4 (HR, 2B), Beck 2x4 (HR), Messmann 3x4 (HR, 2B),
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.