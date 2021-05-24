Badger South leader Milton remains firmly in the driver’s seat in the league’s baseball race after sweeping Watertown 7-4 and 8-0 in a conference doubleheader on Saturday at Washington Park.
Evan Jackson pitched a complete game for Milton in the first game, allowing four runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Milton (11-4, 9-1 in conference) scored three unearned runs in the victory, the first of which gave the Red Hawks a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Watertown answered in the bottom of the frame when Brady Martin drew a leadoff walk and pitcher Ayden Schauer hit a two-run homer to left.
The Red Hawks scored five runs over the next three innings to take control. The Goslings rallied for two runs in the fifth. Nathan Kehl singled and Eli Adrian doubled to right and Kehl scored when Connor Lehman reached on a wild pitch which was also a dropped third strike.
Martin hit a two-out RBI single to drive in Adrian to make it a 6-4 game. Milton got one run back in the top of the seventh.
Charlie Terrill, Mason Havens and Jackson each drove in a run for Milton, which finished the game with nine hits.
Schauer took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks over 4 2/3 innings.
In the second game, Milton starter Jack Campion threw six scoreless innings of two-hit ball and reliever John Storlid retired the side in order after the lead batter reached on an error in the seventh.
The Red Hawks backed the pitching effort with 12 hits. Garrett Daskam drove in three runs. Alec Campbell hit a two-run homer to left in the second inning, then doubled and scored on a double by Daskam in the sixth.
Caleb Hinkes threw four innings for Watertown and took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits with one strikeout and two walks. Steven Gates finished up in relief for both games and struck out three in the second game.
“We played a solid baseball team today and are still learning how to compete at a varsity level,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said.
“We will get there and I feel like we are getting closer. We are confident that we will be where we need to be as a team soon. It will be a lot of fun when we get there.”
Watertown (5-6, 5-5) takes a five-game losing streak into a conference game against Fort Atkinson on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Game 1
MILTON 7, WATERTOWN 4
Milton 011 220 1 — 7 9 1
Watertown 020 020 0 — 4 4 3
WP: Jackson
LP: Schauer
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Campion 3-1-0-0, Lilla 5-1-3-0, Terrill 4-1-1-1, Hessenauer 2-0-0-0, Campbell 4-0-1-0, Daskam 3-0-1-0, Watson 0-2-0-0, Havens 4-1-1-1, Jackson 4-0-0-1, Holcombe 3-1-2-0, Desormeau 0-0-0-0 Totals 32-7-9-3
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 4-0-0-0, Lehman 4-0-0-1, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, Martin 2-1-1-1, Schauer 3-1-1-2, Clifford 3-0-0-0, Schneider 2-0-0-0, Gates 1-0-0-0, Kehl 2-1-1-0, Adrian 3-1-1-0 Totals 27-4-4-4
2B — M (Terrill), W (Adrian)
HR — W (Schauer)
Pitching — HO: Jackson (M) 4 in 7, Schauer (W) 7 in 4.2, Gates (W) 2 in 2.1. R: Jackson (M) 4, Schauer (W) 6, Gates (W) 1. SO: Jackson (M) 11, Schauer (W) 4, Gates (W) 0. BB: Jackson (M) 1, Schauer (W) 4, Gates (W) 0
Game 2
MILTON 8, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Milton 240 020 X — 8 12 1
WP: Campion
LP: Hinkes
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 2-0-0-0, Bushkie 0-0-0-0, Lehan 3-0-1-0, Sellnow 1-0-0-0, Pfeifer 1-0-0-0, Martin 3-0-1-0, Schauer 1-0-0-0, Schneider 1-0-0-0, Gates 1-0-0-0, Lee 3-0-0-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Hinkes 1-0-0-0, Kehl 2-0-0-0, Duvernell 1-0-0-0, Adrian 2-0-0-0 Totals 24-0-2-0
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Campion 3-0-1-0, Steinke 1-0-0-0, Lilla 2-1-0-0, Leslie 1-0-0-0, Terrill 3-2-2-1, Sheetz 1-0-1-0, Hessenhauer 3-1-1-0, Watson 1-1-0-0, Campbell 2-2-2-2, Smith 1-0-0-0, Daskam 3-0-2-3, Havens 3-0-0-0, Leneau 3-0-2-0, Holcombe 2-1-1-0, Desormeau 1-0-0-0 Totals 30-8-12-6
2B — M (Daskam, Campbell)
HR — M (Campbell)
Pitching — HO: Hinkes (W) 10 in 4, Gates (W) 2 in 2, Campion (M) 2 in 6, Storlid (W) 0 in 1. R: Hinkes (W) 8, Gates (W) 0, Campion (M) 0, Storlid (M) 0. SO: Hinkes (W) 1, Gates (W) 3, Campion (M) 4, Storlid M) 1. BB: Hinkes (W) 2, Gates (W) 0, Campion (M) 2, Storlid (M) 0.
