Watertown is about to enter the winter sports season, but due to the pandemic, it’s going to have a summertime feel to it.
Not in a good way.
“It’s going to be a lot like summer league,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We’re not going to know which players are going to be available from one week to the next (because of potential need for players to quarantine due to exposure).”
It’s already clear that the winter season will follow the same blueprint as the recently concluded fall season. The Badger Conference once again voted not to have an official league season, so no conference champions will be crowned. Badger Conference schools with programs that are still up and running are free to schedule whichever schools from whichever region or division they can find in order to fill out the 2020-21 schedule. The postseason? Well, hopefully there will be some semblance of a postseason. That’s to be determined.
But by most standards, Watertown’s fall programs had successful seasons under the circumstances, and it is Stollberg’s expectation that his team will be very competitive once again.
Several returning letterwinners are back from a team that finished second in the Badger Conference with an 11-3 record and 17-7 overall a season ago.
Leading the way are two veteran starters, 6-foot-1 senior forward Teya Maas and 5-9 senior point guard Aubrey Schmutzler.
Maas enters her fourth varsity season as an accomplished scorer and defender. Her ability to draw double and triple teams and kick the ball out to open shooters has been a consistent part of the team’s offense over time.
She averaged 15.7 points and 9.6 rebounds as a junior and earned first team all-conference honors.
“She has continued to expand on her skills and is a threat offensively both in the post, and driving the lane,” Stollberg said. “Teya also provides versatility on the defensive end as she can play any position in our defense.”
Schmutzler enters her third season as a varsity starter. Stollberg’s teams are built on defensive disruption — his stats always include individual deflections — and Schmutzler is one of the team’s very best in that department, ball-hawking her way to easy baskets in transition.
She averaged 6.2 points and 2.1 assists last season.
“She has a large impact on the defensive end – creating many turnovers with timely deflections,” Stollberg said. “She also continues to handle a large portion of the point guard duties.”
Also returning to the starting lineup are 5-10 junior guard Lily Gifford and 6-1 senior guard-forward Avalon Uecke. Gifford averaged three assists per game last season. Uecke averaged nine points and 4.7 rebounds per game and received all-conference honorable mention.
“Lily does a bit of everything on the floor,” Stollberg said. “She is a relentless defensive presence – forcing turnovers with her length and blocking shots all over the floor. Lily has also improved her offensive game and will be a consistent scoring threat for us this season.
“Avalon had a tremendous second half of the season last year. She continues to compete day in and day out and has improved so much as a result. Avalon has the rare offensive talent of being a post presence that can also hit three point shots with consistency.”
Other returning letterwinners include 5-8 junior forward Riley Quinn, 5-7 junior guard Autumn Meyers, 5-7 senior guard Sydney Linskens, 5-8 senior forward Riley Fredrick and 5-11 senior forward Macy Zubke.
“Riley was thrust into a large role as a sophomore last season and responded very well,” Stollberg said. “She has not only improved on the offensive end, but she continues to be a fantastic defender in the middle of our defense.
“Autumn is an extremely quick defender that plays hard every possession. She has continued to improve on the offensive end, and will have a great season shooting the ball.
“Sydney came up with many key plays last year to help lead us to victory in close contests. She forces turnovers on defense with her quickness, and also has the ability to hit clutch shots on the offensive end. Riley is a steady and consistent player on both ends of the floor. Her high basketball awareness shows in her defensive positioning and cutting/passing on the offensive end. Macy plays with high energy and focus each and every possession. She is a fantastic defender and rebounder. She also scores off offensive rebounds and smart, well-timed cuts on offense.”
New varsity players include 6-3 junior post Jessi Meyer, 5-6 junior guard Kim Hafenstein, 5-7 junior guard Miah Nelson and 5-11 freshman Drew Hinrichs.
“Jessi is a great rebounder and uses her length to disrupt shots on the defensive end,” Stollberg said. “She is showing great improvement in her post scoring and footwork.
Kim is a consistent mid-range shooter and a great defender. Miah is a quick defender and plays with great energy and effort. Drew will have a great freshmen season both offensively and defensively. She can play multiple positions on defense while also rebounding very well. In addition, she is a great shooter and will be a consistent scoring threat.”
The Goslings open the season on the road tonight against Oak Creek.
“We are looking to build on last year’s success by continuing to work hard on the defensive end,” Stollberg said. “In addition, we will see progress on the offensive side of the ball as the players have improved their outside shooting. Our schedule does look different this year, with many tough non-conference games scheduled, and new matchups with Badger North teams. We are looking forward to coaching this group”
