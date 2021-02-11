JUNEAU — Senior guard Sy Otte had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds and added five assists as Dodgeland’s boys basketball team defeated Horicon 58-49 on Thursday.

Dodgeland (5-13) led 23-10 at halftime, but Horicon (4-13) trimmed the lead to seven down the stretch.

“We were up 20 and then their press gave us trouble,” Dodgeland boy basketball coach Bill Otte said. “We made passes we shouldn’t have made and they capitalized on it with several layups, but we hit a couple free throws at the end and got the win.”

Junior guard Caden Brugger and senior center Alex Nelson each added 10 points for the Trojans. Senior guard Dilan Fenner added nine points and two steals. Junior guard Damon Wieloch also had two steals.

Dodgeland plays at Montello Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to close out the regular season.

DODGELAND 58, HORICON 49

Horicon 10 39 — 49

Dodgeland 23 35 — 58

Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Westimeyer 3 0-0 9, Wolff 2 1-1 5, Oeschner 4 0-0 9, LaBlanc 1 0-0 2, Janiszewski 3 6-7 12, Fredrick 2 0-0 4, Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Boehmer 2 0-2 4, Pieper 1 0-4 2 Totals 19 7-14 49

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 5 2-4 13, Brugger 3 4-4 10, Nunez 1 0-2 2, Christopherson 3 0-2 6, Fenner 3 1-3 9, Nelson 4 2-2 10, Appenfeldt 2 4-6 8 Totals 21 13-23 58

Three-point goals — H (Westimayer 3, Oeschner 1), D (Otte 1, Fenner 2)

Total fouls — H 21, D 16

