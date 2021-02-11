JUNEAU — Senior guard Sy Otte had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds and added five assists as Dodgeland’s boys basketball team defeated Horicon 58-49 on Thursday.
Dodgeland (5-13) led 23-10 at halftime, but Horicon (4-13) trimmed the lead to seven down the stretch.
“We were up 20 and then their press gave us trouble,” Dodgeland boy basketball coach Bill Otte said. “We made passes we shouldn’t have made and they capitalized on it with several layups, but we hit a couple free throws at the end and got the win.”
Junior guard Caden Brugger and senior center Alex Nelson each added 10 points for the Trojans. Senior guard Dilan Fenner added nine points and two steals. Junior guard Damon Wieloch also had two steals.
Dodgeland plays at Montello Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to close out the regular season.
DODGELAND 58, HORICON 49
Horicon 10 39 — 49
Dodgeland 23 35 — 58
Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Westimeyer 3 0-0 9, Wolff 2 1-1 5, Oeschner 4 0-0 9, LaBlanc 1 0-0 2, Janiszewski 3 6-7 12, Fredrick 2 0-0 4, Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Boehmer 2 0-2 4, Pieper 1 0-4 2 Totals 19 7-14 49
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 5 2-4 13, Brugger 3 4-4 10, Nunez 1 0-2 2, Christopherson 3 0-2 6, Fenner 3 1-3 9, Nelson 4 2-2 10, Appenfeldt 2 4-6 8 Totals 21 13-23 58
Three-point goals — H (Westimayer 3, Oeschner 1), D (Otte 1, Fenner 2)
Total fouls — H 21, D 16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.