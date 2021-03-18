Lake Mills forward Charlie Bender earned Capitol North Conference player of the year honors after a stellar senior season in recently held voting.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore guard Levi Birkholz joins Bender, a UW-Platteville recruit, as the lone unanimous first-team selections.
Lake Mills senior forward Adam Moen was also on the first team.
Bender, who was also a first-team recipient last season and was on the second team as a sophomore, scored a team-best 18.8 points per game, adding 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for a 23-win L-Cat unit.
"Charlie had a strong senior year," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "Asked him to take on the roles of scoring and creating opportunities for others. Last year, he had help from Mike (Herrington) and Drew (Stoddard) for creating. This year, more of the creating burden fell on him.
"He increased scoring while still taking pressure from defenses. His efficiency levels were high. He's the most all-around player in the conference and the most complete player."
He shot 53 percent from the field and 72 percent at the free throw line, hitting 3-pointers at a 35 percent clip.
"Games where he’s defended well he doesn’t force things," Hicklin said. He trusts teammates and has good efficiency."
Bender was the L-Cats' first league player of the year since Alex Ranney (2017).
Birkholz led the Warriors (19-5) with 19.4 points per game, scoring 12 more points per than a season ago for a unit that went unblemished in league play. Birkholz also led the team in rebounds (6.2), assists (2) and steals (2.4).
"We didn’t have a lot of offensive weapons coming into the season," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Levi blossomed into that go-to guy for us. Our team success was built on a lot of things, but we needed a guy who could get us a basket. He was that guy and our team recognized that.
"As we played a few games early, kids recognized Levi needed to get shots. Levi became the guy that took that on, scoring without saying 'I have to score.' Did it within framework of the team and got teammates involved."
He shot 64 percent from the field, 71 percent from the stripe and 31 percent from 3, scoring a program-best 43 points against Saint Francis last month.
"His shooting percentage indicates he’s getting to rim and taking shots he’s capable of making," Jahns said. "Not taking a lot of shots. Levi took shots he’s capable of making. He didn’t take a lot of 3s, only 50 for the season. He’s getting to the rim.
"The assists mark shows an awareness of the team. Levi had a way of impacting the game from an excitement factor. He was on the back end of our press. Got a steal or tip and with ability to dunk at the end of it, it’s two points, but it feels like more with momentum. He did a good job switching or changing momentum with plays like that at any given time."
Moen earns his second first-team honor in as many seasons and third of his career (second team as a sophomore). He averaged 14.2 PPG, a team-leading 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals, shooting 55 percent from the floor and 66 percent at the line.
"Adam does a nice job controlling the paint on both ends," Hicklin said. "Can protect the basket. Can step out and guard guys on the perimeter. As he got better and better in the post the last few years, gave us faith we could throw it in there and score or find a cutter. Gave us that post-up option not many teams have in high school."
Moen, who increased his scoring by four points per game from a season ago, had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.29, the ninth highest single-season mark in program history. He finished second all-time in career rebounds (612) and sixth all-time in points scored (962).
Second-team selections include Lakeside Lutheran senior point guard Gabe Uttech and senior forward Ian Olszewski and Lake Mills senior point guard Drew Stoddard.
Uttech, a starter for the first time that flourished in his role of floor general, averaged 7.9 PPG, 2.1 steals and 1.7 assists.
"Coming into this year, we needed the point guard position filled," Jahns said. "We thought the role may go to Brendan McKenna or Jay Yahnke. Gabe proved us wrong.
"He was at every open gym and summer opportunity we had to work at basketball. In the fall, he was a workaholic. When the season started he showed and proved to coaches 'I’m going to be the point guard.' He was going to be the leader on the floor sharing the messages from the bench and with a pulse of the team.
"He grew into that role. He improved his 3-point shooting to be a viable threat but could get to the basket and distribute. He was the quarterback of the team. There were times he would settle in and be patient.
"He was my right hand out there. As his confidence grew, his value to team showed."
Olszewski, an honorable mention selection last year, drew the assignment of the opposition’s most potent scorer most nights. He averaged 6.9 PPG on 52 percent shooting and 4.6 rebounds.
"Ian is good around the basket and a great rebounder on both ends," Jahns said. "As I charted things when we game planned for teams, we looked at who Ian needs to guard to impact what they do offensively. Majority of cases he was able to impact the game by who he guarded.
"There were eight games in a row he took a double-digit scorer and held them to below their average. Six times he held them to single digits. That’s a result of team defense and his ability to lock on a guy. Had the athleticism to stay with the guy and the strength to battle with guys. Made a living on defending and rebounding, he embraced that role."
Stoddard scored 14.6 PPG on 38 percent shooting. He went 73 percent at the line, shooting 69-for-199 (35 percent) from beyond the arc. Stoddard, an honorable mention selection as a junior, had a career-high 35 points against Poynette last month, tied for the fourth-highest single-game total in program history.
"Drew got a lot more consistent this year while keeping his scoring up," Hicklin said. "Gave us a nice scoring threat as made a lot of 3s this year. One of the more unique players in the area with his playing style. It's hard to do what Drew does. He'd step into passing lanes and disrupt the other teams offense. That ignited our fast break in a lot of situations."
Stoddard led the team in assists (4.2) and steals (1.8), posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.63. He has the second-highest career assists total (317), hit the fourth-most 3s in one year (69) and finishes eighth all-time in career points (845).
Area players selected honorable mention were Lakeside Lutheran senior forward John O’Donnell and sophomore forward Trey Lauber and Lake Mills senior forward Jaxson Retrum.
O’Donnell was second on the team in scoring (8.7 PPG), shooting 60 percent from the floor. He also tallied 3.8 rebounds, playing some of his best ball in big spots.
"John had some big games at big times," Jahns said. "That’s where his recognition came. He scored 20 the first time we played Lake Mills and had 17 at Columbus in the last league game. Those types of things catch coaches eyes when you make an impact in the game.
"He was an important part of our team. John was the only guy we had who could guard guys of size. In games John got in foul trouble, we struggled defending size inside. His influence in the post area defensively is important for us."
Lauber averaged 8 PPG on 61 percent shooting, hitting a team-leading 41 3-pointers on 37 percent shooting from long range.
"As a JV guy Trey showed he could impact game with shooting," Jahns said. "Trey was our shooting threat and that piece of the puzzle. We needed someone on the perimeter and Trey recognized that. His shooting numbers were good.
"In our offense, we set up some sets to get him open on his spots. He learned well how to read where to be on the perimeter off penetration by our other guards. When his feet were set there’s a good chance it would go. Gave us some balance too."
Retrum averaged 8.6 points per, shooting 63 percent from the floor, also contributing 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
"Jaxson has quietly been a huge player for us," Hicklin said. "Gives us a good rebounder and shot blocker. Another guy in the post that can get to the basket.
"Good passer that allows us to do things in the high-low game with Adam. Tough matchup with good passers in the high-low. He didn’t always score but impacted the game in as many ways as anyone on our team."
His 62.5 percent career field goal completion rate is the highest mark in program history.
Lakeside Lutheran won the league with a mark of 8-0 followed by Lake Mills at 6-2, Lodi and Poynette each at 3-5 and Columbus at 0-8. Luther Prep did not participate in official conference games for this season only.
Capitol North
All-Conference
Boys Basketball
First team
Charlie Bender, Lake Mills, senior*
Levi Birkholz, Lakeside Lutheran, sophomore*
Nik Feller, Poynette, senior
Trey Traeder, Lodi, senior
Adam Moen, Lake Mills, senior
Player of the Year — Charlie Bender, Lake Mills
*denoted unanimous selection
Second team
Gabe Uttech, Lakeside Lutheran, senior
Drew Stoddard, Lake Mills, senior
Kelby Petersen, Poynette, senior
Ian Olszewski, Lakeside Lutheran, senior
Will Cotter, Columbus, senior
Honorable mention
John O'Donnell, Lakeside Lutheran, senior
Trey Lauber, Lakeside Lutheran, sophomore
Jaxson Retrum, Lake Mills, senior
Brady Ring, Lodi, junior
Quinn Faust, Lodi, senior
Connor Petersen, Poynette, senior
Jack Fritz, junior, Columbus
