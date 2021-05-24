HARTFORD — Watertown’s boys tennis team lost to Hartford 5-2 in a nonconference dual meet on Monday.
“Hartford has a tough team from top to bottom, and they really took it to us at some spots,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “Our singles players had a hard time finding a rhythm and our doubles team couldn’t control the net. This gives us some things to work on and we’ll get better.”
Dylan Geske won via super tiebreaker at No. 1 singles.
“That was a huge win for Dylan,” Dobbins said. “He played a really smart first set and really frustrated Aaron Hoffmann. But Aaron picked it up in the second set and hit some big shots. The tiebreak was close the whole way, but Dylan won the big points. At 7-7 he scrambled and returned an overhead, which was the point of the match. This was a big moment for Dylan. He showed that he can grind out a win even without his best game. It was fun to watch.”
At No. 3 doubles, Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke won in straight sets.
“Jake and Eli continue to look impressive and dominated once again,” Dobbins said. “They work so well together on the court. They take control of the net and put away balls when they get the chance. I’ve been so impressed with how they have played and their steady demeanor on the court.”
HARTFORD 5, WATERTOWN 2
Singles
No. 1 – Dylan Geske (W) def. Aaron Hoffmann (H) 6-3, 2-6, 10-7
No. 2 – Owen Otto (H) def. Owen Harris (W) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 – Spencer Parkinson (H) def. Trevor Bird (W) 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 – Sam Pietz (H) def. Jackson Barta (W) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 – Everts/Hoffmann (H) def. Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 – Klink/McCune (H) def. Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 – Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Melsheimer/Michalak (H) 6-0, 6-1
