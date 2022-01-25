Academy boys edge Reuther, stay atop ITC

The MBA Crusaders rallied to defeat the Bulldogs of Kenosha Reuther 77-76 in a key Indian Trails Conference showdown Monday night at Maranatha. Each team entered the game undefeated in league play.

Maranatha gained an early 20-12 advantage, only to see the Bulldogs go on an 11-2 run to seize a 23-22 lead. The game remained tight through the first half with the Crusaders leading 37-36 at the break.

Reuther dominated the early part of the second half, riding the one-two punch of Jermarion Jones and Kamauri Leavell to build a 61-50 lead. The Crusaders responded with a 10-0 run keyed by 3-pointers from Josiah Garcia and Tim Stroup.

Maranatha was unable to overtake the Bulldogs until Garcia drained another clutch three for a 76-75 lead with 1:14 left in the contest. Each team tallied one free throw after that, and MBA was able to defend Ruether's game winning shot attempts in the final seconds.

Leavell and Jones paced Reuther (4-5 overall, 4-1 ITC) with 33 and 25 points, respectively.

For the second straight game MBA (10-2, 5-0) had four players score in double figures: Grant Brock (25), Tony Garcia (17), Stroup (16), and Josh Donovan (10). Brock and Tony Garcia also had 16 rebounds each.

"I'm really proud of the way our team fought tonight," stated MBA Head Coach Bryan Brock. "We trailed for much of the game. There were several moments where we could have given up, but we kept battling through the end."

MBA next plays at Badger State Baptist in Oak Creek on Thursday at 6 pm.

Maranatha 77, Kenosha Reuther 76

Kenosha Reuther 36 40 — 76

Maranatha 37 40 — 77

Reuther (fg ft-fta tp) — Jones 9 57 25, Leavell 13 4-4 33, Hayden 1 0-0 3, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Roby 1 0-0 2, Rinvil 4 1-2 9, Keys 1 0-0 2 Totals 30 10-13 76

Maranata (fg ft-fta tp) — Donovan 3 0-4 6, Goeman 1 0-0 3, J. Garcia 2 0-0 6, Grock 9 5-9 25, T. Garcia 5 6-11 17, Stroup 6 2-4 16

Three-point goals — KR (Jones 2, Leavell 3, Hayden), M (Goeman, J. Garcia 2, Brock 2, T. Garcia, Stroup 2)

Total fouls — KR 20, M 13

Fouled out — KR (Keys), M (Stroup)

