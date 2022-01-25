The MBA Crusaders rallied to defeat the Bulldogs of Kenosha Reuther 77-76 in a key Indian Trails Conference showdown Monday night at Maranatha. Each team entered the game undefeated in league play.
Maranatha gained an early 20-12 advantage, only to see the Bulldogs go on an 11-2 run to seize a 23-22 lead. The game remained tight through the first half with the Crusaders leading 37-36 at the break.
Reuther dominated the early part of the second half, riding the one-two punch of Jermarion Jones and Kamauri Leavell to build a 61-50 lead. The Crusaders responded with a 10-0 run keyed by 3-pointers from Josiah Garcia and Tim Stroup.
Maranatha was unable to overtake the Bulldogs until Garcia drained another clutch three for a 76-75 lead with 1:14 left in the contest. Each team tallied one free throw after that, and MBA was able to defend Ruether's game winning shot attempts in the final seconds.
Leavell and Jones paced Reuther (4-5 overall, 4-1 ITC) with 33 and 25 points, respectively.
For the second straight game MBA (10-2, 5-0) had four players score in double figures: Grant Brock (25), Tony Garcia (17), Stroup (16), and Josh Donovan (10). Brock and Tony Garcia also had 16 rebounds each.
"I'm really proud of the way our team fought tonight," stated MBA Head Coach Bryan Brock. "We trailed for much of the game. There were several moments where we could have given up, but we kept battling through the end."
MBA next plays at Badger State Baptist in Oak Creek on Thursday at 6 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.