PORTAGE — Dillon Vazquez scored a hat trick as Watertown’s boys soccer team beat Portage/Poynette 4-0 on Thursday.
“We settled into the match tonight which is something we haven’t been very consistent with this season,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“After the opening goal in the 16th minute from senior Dillon Vazquez assisted by senior Jacob Narkis, we started settling in and controlling the game.
“The opposing keeper in the first half played way out of goal and Narkis caught him in the 19th minute with a great goal from about 40 yards out.
“We kept up the pressure in the second half and were rewarded with a fantastic bicycle kick goal from Vazquez in the 43rd minute. Senior Nathan Pfeifer sent the ball in and Narkis headed it high in front of goal for Vazquez.
“It was really well done. Vazquez completed his hat trick a couple minutes later slotting a ground ball past the keeper.”
“Our two starting center backs were both out with injuries tonight so kudos to our defense for stepping up and securing the clean sheet with junior goalkeeper Wyatt Steffanus.
“Senior Connor Lehman moved inside from his usual wing back position and sophomore JV player Matthew Hall played next to him. He did a fantastic job with Connor and handled the pressure of his first varsity match well. We’ll need him to keep helping us out in these final games of the season and the tournament. Seniors Yahir Toledo and Pfeifer completed the back line on the wings. We are struggling with quite a few injuries right now so it was good to be able to get the whole roster time and experience tonight.
“We’ll need to be able to lean on them next week. It was a good team performance tonight to follow up Tuesday’s win. We need to continue this momentum next week.”
WATERTOWN 4,
PORTAGE/POYNETTE 0
Watertown 2 2 — 4
Portage/Poynette 0 0— 0
First half: W — Vazquez, 15:31; Narkis, 18:29.
Second half: W — Vazquez, 42:35; Vazquez (Narkis), 44:42.
Saves: W (Steffanus) 5, PP (G. Butson 6, Bolgrein 6) 12.
