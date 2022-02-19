Johnson Creek senior forward Logan Sullivan throws down a breakaway dunk to highlight his game-high 33 point night as the Bluejays won a 92-79 Trailways East shootout with Williams Bay on Friday at JCHS.
JOHNSON CREEK — Logan Sullivan scored 33 points and Austin Anton-Pernat added 26 for Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team in a 92-79 Trailways South victory over Williams Bay on Friday.
One week after lighting up Madison Country Day with 89 points, the Bluejays outdid themselves and avenged a 72-69 loss at Williams Bay last month in the process.
Dylan Bredlow added 15 points, Isaac Hartz added 10 and Levi Berres added eight for Johnson Creek (15-8, 7-4 in conference). Kelton Randall scored 26 points including seven 3-pointers to pace Williams Bay (12-10, 7-4).
"We had a fun one tonight,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "It was the best game I've seen these guys play. I believe we set the school record for points in a game. Sullivan was an absolute beast again. Austin has been unreal lately. Bredlow was going hard as usual. Levi and Isaac had nice games as well.
"They played very well with the lead towards the end of the game. The crowd was nuts. It was really fun to be a part of."
Johnson Creek hosts conference leader Deerfield to close out the regular season on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.