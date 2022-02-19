Logan Sullivan

Johnson Creek senior forward Logan Sullivan throws down a breakaway dunk to highlight his game-high 33 point night as the Bluejays won a 92-79 Trailways East shootout with Williams Bay on Friday at JCHS.

 Contributed

JOHNSON CREEK — Logan Sullivan scored 33 points and Austin Anton-Pernat added 26 for Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team in a 92-79 Trailways South victory over Williams Bay on Friday.

One week after lighting up Madison Country Day with 89 points, the Bluejays outdid themselves and avenged a 72-69 loss at Williams Bay last month in the process.

Dylan Bredlow added 15 points, Isaac Hartz added 10 and Levi Berres added eight for Johnson Creek (15-8, 7-4 in conference). Kelton Randall scored 26 points including seven 3-pointers to pace Williams Bay (12-10, 7-4).

"We had a fun one tonight,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "It was the best game I've seen these guys play. I believe we set the school record for points in a game. Sullivan was an absolute beast again. Austin has been unreal lately. Bredlow was going hard as usual. Levi and Isaac had nice games as well.

"They played very well with the lead towards the end of the game. The crowd was nuts. It was really fun to be a part of."

Johnson Creek hosts conference leader Deerfield to close out the regular season on Thursday.

JOHNSON CREEK 92, WILLIAMS BAY 79

Williams Bay 42 37 — 79

Johnson Creek 49 43 — 92

Williams Bay (fg ft-fta tp) — King 8 2-2 20, Hoover 4 0-0 11, Manelli 4 2-3 10, Randall 8 1-2 24, Robins 1 0-0 2, Valadez 4 0-0 10, McClenathan 1 0-2 2 Totals 30 5-9 79

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 12 9-13 33, L. Berres 2 3-4 8, Anton-Pernat 9 5-8 26, I. Hartz 3 2-4 10, Bredlow 7 0-3 15 Totals 33 19-32 92

Three-point goals — WB (King 2, Hoover 3, Randall 7), JC (L. Berres, Anton-Pernat 3, I. Hartz 2, Bredlow)

Total fouls — WB 25, JC 11

Fouled out — WB (Robbins)

Recommended for you

Load comments