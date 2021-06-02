The Phoenix had the opportunity to spoil the Cardinals’ party, prolonging a conference championship celebration while keeping their own title hopes alive.
Columbus was having none of it.
The Cardinals scored the go-ahead runs in the fourth and beat the Luther Prep baseball team, 7-2, to clinch the Capitol North Conference outright at LPS on Wednesday.
Columbus, which last won the league in 2018, got six strong from Christian Oppor, who earned the decision. Oppor struck out 13 and walked three, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. Trace Kirchberg struck out the side in the seventh.
Luther Prep senior starter Elijah Shevey allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking three.
Kirchberg had a run-scoring double in the first. The Phoenix’s Parker Winghart tied it in the bottom half of the inning on a steal of home. The play was a double steal with Jackson Heiman swiping second base.
Neither side had another baserunner until the fourth inning. Columbus loaded the bases with two down and James Mobry came through with a run-scoring knock. Marcus Winkel scored on a dropped third strike which resulted in a wild pitch to square it at two in the bottom of the frame.
Kirchberg put the Cardinals (13-4, 8-1 Capitol North) ahead for good on a lined double which one-hopped off the fence in center and scored A.J. Uttech, who was 2-for-4 and scored three times out of the leadoff spot. A sacrifice bunt and passed ball resulted in two more runs, pushing the lead to 5-2. Columbus added two more runs on three hits in the sixth for the final margin.
Luther Prep (9-7, 5-4) got outhit, 12-2, and didn’t have junior infielder Kyle Schupmann in the lineup.
The Phoenix host Lodi today at 4:30 p.m. to conclude conference play.
COLUMBUS 7, LUTHER PREP 2
Columbus 100 132 0 — 7 12 1
Luther Prep 100 100 0 — 2 2 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Oppor (W; 6-2-2-1-13-3), Kirchberg (1-0-0-0-3-1); LP: Shevey (L; 4.1-6-5-4-6-3), Winkel (1-3-2-2-0-1), Meyer (1.2-3-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — C: Kirchberg 3x4 (2 2B), Link 2x4, Mobry 2x4, Uttech 2x4.
