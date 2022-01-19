FORT ATKINSON —Sophomore guards Ellie Demet and Lily Oiler combined for 25 points to lead Watertown’s girls basketball team to a 49-27 Badger East victory over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
Demet scored 13 and Oiler scored 12 for the Goslings, who improved to 12-5 and 4-4 in conference with the win.
Senior guard Lily Gifford added eight points for Watertown. Freshman center Alyx Johnson and sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs each added six.
The Goslings jumped out to a 12-3 lead thanks to six points by Oiler. Fort scored the next 10 points — capped by junior forward Kaitlyn Burke’s layup — to pull ahead 13-12. Watertown, which has won three straight and eight of its last nine, ended the first half with a 7-0 spurt to grab a six-point lead and never looked back in the second period.
Senior guard Taylor Marquart, junior guard Elly Kohl and junior forward Brooke Christiansen totaled six points apiece for the Blackhawks (6-9, 1-7), who had a two-game win streak snapped.
“Fort really battled hard,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We led 19-13 at half. They did some good things. Drew was face guarded most of the game. She still had a productive night and had a couple big baskets. We had a balanced scoring night from everybody. Lily and Ellie did a good job getting to the rim to loosen up the defense.
“At the 10 or 11 minute mark, it still a tight game. We got a couple really good stops in a row and hit some shots to get a cushion. Hats off to Fort. They did a really good job defensively. Our kids made some adjustments and hit some good shots.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.