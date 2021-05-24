FALL RIVER — Bow Hartwig drove in seven runs and Johnson Creek plated 10 runs the second inning as the Bluejay baseball team earned a 18-3 nonconference win Thursday against host Fall River.
Hartwig finished the game 4-for-5, hitting three doubles while scoring three times. Braden Walling added three RBIs in the victory off two hits. Taylor Joseph drew three walks and scored three times out of the leadoff spot.
Howie Olszewski pitched three innings for Johnson Creek, allowing two earned runs while striking out four batters.
JOHNSON CREEK 18, FALL RIVER 3
Johnson Creek 1100 07 — 18 14 0
Fall River 003 00 — 3 4 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Olszewski 3-3-2-3-4; FR: Miller 2-8-10-4-2.
Leading hitters — JC: Hartwig 4x5 (3x2B), Walling 2x4 (2B), Hartz 2x4, Owen 2x3 (2B), Olszewski 2B; FR: Wodill 2B.
