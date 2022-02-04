COLUMBUS — Luther Prep’s girl basketball game entered a road game with Columbus shorthanded and lost the Capitol North matchup 71-56 on Thursday.

The hot-shooting Cardinals (12-7, 5-2 in conference) shot 49 percent for the game.

The Phoenix were led by Grace Schmidt with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Luther Prep (11-6, 4-3) travels to face Messmer on Monday.

COLUMBUS 71, LUTHER PREP 56

Luther Prep 20 36 — 56

Columbus 41 30 — 71

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Wendorff 3 0-0 7, Chaillier 2 0-0 6, Wauchula 2 0-1 4, Fitzsimmons 2 2-4 6, Schmidt 13 5-7 33, Zellmer 0 0-2 0 Totals 22 7-14 56

Columbus (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Bindl 0 1-2 1, Theilen 0 3-4 3, Ehlenbach 2 0-0 5, Hayes 6 0-0 12, Boettcher 5 3-4 16, Paulsen 6 0-1 19, Dornaus 5 2-4 14 Totals 25 9-15 71

Three-point goals — LP (Wendorff, Chaillier 2, Schmidt 2), C (Ehlenbach, Boettcher 3, Paulson 5, Dornaus)

Total fouls — LP 14, C 14

Fouled out — LP (Zellmer)

