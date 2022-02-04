Hot-shooting Columbus defeats Luther Prep girls Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLUMBUS — Luther Prep’s girl basketball game entered a road game with Columbus shorthanded and lost the Capitol North matchup 71-56 on Thursday.The hot-shooting Cardinals (12-7, 5-2 in conference) shot 49 percent for the game.The Phoenix were led by Grace Schmidt with 33 points and 10 rebounds.Luther Prep (11-6, 4-3) travels to face Messmer on Monday.COLUMBUS 71, LUTHER PREP 56Luther Prep 20 36 — 56Columbus 41 30 — 71Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Wendorff 3 0-0 7, Chaillier 2 0-0 6, Wauchula 2 0-1 4, Fitzsimmons 2 2-4 6, Schmidt 13 5-7 33, Zellmer 0 0-2 0 Totals 22 7-14 56Columbus (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Bindl 0 1-2 1, Theilen 0 3-4 3, Ehlenbach 2 0-0 5, Hayes 6 0-0 12, Boettcher 5 3-4 16, Paulsen 6 0-1 19, Dornaus 5 2-4 14 Totals 25 9-15 71Three-point goals — LP (Wendorff, Chaillier 2, Schmidt 2), C (Ehlenbach, Boettcher 3, Paulson 5, Dornaus)Total fouls — LP 14, C 14Fouled out — LP (Zellmer) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jansen to enter WFSCA Hall of Fame Feb. 5 Alleged bank robber wears GPS bracelet during incident Fire causes more than $42,500 damage to city home Juneau man charged with repeated inappropriate contact with child Monty and Frances Louise (Sincock) Budahl Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
