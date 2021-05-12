HUSTISFORD — Riley Becker scored two goals in the first half for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team in a 4-2 Flyway Conference win over Omro on Tuesday.
Becker opened the scoring with goals in the first seven minutes.
She scored an unassisted goal in the third minute, stealing the ball from the defense in the middle and hitting a shot to the right netting from 18 yards out.
Becker struck again in the seventh minute.
She received a pass across from Latticia Snyder in the middle of the field and sent a long high shot over the keeper and just under the crossbar from 25 yards out.
Omro equalized with two quick goals later in the first half.
Lindy Boeck cleaned up a free kick rebound that bounced off the defense from 16 yards out in the 32nd minute. Less than two minutes later, Hannah Fedderly scored. The Foxes sent a free kick that was cleared out by the defense, but Fedderly sent a high kick over the keeper’s head from 20 yards out.
Hustisford/Dodgeland regained the lead for good in the 51st minute. Rylie Collien scored off an assist from Tristin Bischoff.
Bischoff received a pass from defender Rena Harvey on the left side and took a dribble and sent a pass up to Collien in the middle . Collien checked back and turned to her left and fired a very hard shot from 18 yards out that found the back of the net.
Madee Peplinski added an insurance goal in the 82nd minute off an assist from Tristin Bischoff.
Bischoff took a free kick from 30 yards out on the right side and sent a cross to the left post. Peplinski made a great run and hit a solid, one touch shot in on the left side from six yards out.
“We came out playing as well as we have all year,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Riley Becker was on fire tonight stealing the ball twice from the defense and giving us a two goal lead early in the match. We had a number of other opportunities to build the lead but when Omro did penetrate our defense, they were able to tie the game up on a couple of great shots before half time.
“We came out in the second half and really played well. The defense only allowed three shots in the second half and the offense dominated play for rest of the way. Collien hit a laser that was not going to be stopped and the when Madee punched in the great free kick from Tristin we could finally relax and enjoy the win. We had a couple of key minor injuries in the second half to our starters so everyone had to step up and contribute to this win.”
Jadyn Huncosky made five saves for Hustisford/Dodgeland.
Hustisford/Dodgeland plays at Wayland Academy on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4, OMRO 2
Omro 2 0 — 2
Husty/Dodge 2 2 — 4
HD — Becker 2:54
HD — Becker (Snyder) 6:42
O — Boeck 31:55
O — Fedderly 33:30
HD — Collien (Bischoff) 50:51
HD — Peplinski (Bischoff) 81:08
Shots — O 7, HD 28
Saves — O (Hazel 12, Kauboski 8), HD (Huncosky 5)
