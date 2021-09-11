LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills football team has been waiting for a galvanizing moment.
After going nearly 11 full quarters without scoring a point, the L-Cats scored 14 unanswered to force overtime.
In the second extra session, sophomore wide receiver Matthew Stenbroten caught a seven-yard touchdown pass and sophomore KC Hagedorn's point after gave Lake Mills a 21-20 Capitol Conference victory over Luther Prep's football team on Friday at L-Cat Stadium, snapping the Phoenix's nine-game win streak.
On the play, junior quarterback Caden Belling floated a perfect ball near the back pylon that Stenbroten high-pointed and came down with despite a defender in close coverage.
"It's about how we handle the adversity," Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said of his postgame message. "It's about our composure during the game, after the game, in the dorm and in the cafeteria. How we handle ourselves matters. It comes down to all the little things. Nobody likes to lose, but this is a great lesson for our guys on the field, off the field and in the classroom."
Luther Prep (3-1, 1-1 Capitol) got off to a stellar start as senior running back Josiah Moore, who had 115 rushing yards, scored on a 45-yard run on the second play of the team's first series with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
"We had some tremendous blocking up front," Gregorius said. "Josiah got out in the open and took it the rest of the way. That was a nice block and run for us."
With 37 seconds left in the first half, senior quarterback Brett Wieting found senior wide receiver Thomas Koelpin, who used his 6-foot-3 frame to haul in a pass on a fade route in traffic for a 17-yard strike. Junior Jude Pederson's point after made it 14-0 at the break.
The L-Cats (2-2, 1-1), who win their sixth consecutive in the series, had played 10-plus quarters of football dating back to Aug. 20's season opener against Mineral Point without scoring a point. That changed when junior wide receiver JP Rguig caught a 15-yard pass from Belling with 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter, slashing the lead to 14-7.
Junior Ben Buchholtz, who returned to the lineup after missing last week's game with an injury, scored on a three-yard run with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter to knot it at 14.
Each side had two more possessions in the fourth quarter but neither pushed points across.
The L-Cats opened the college-rules overtime with possession. On fourth and 4 from the 19-yard line, Belling came up a yard short of the line to gain on a read-option run.
Moore fumbled on a third and six rush to the left at the 11-yard line, forcing double overtime.
Luther Prep scored on its first play as Wieting hit Koelpin for a 25-yard TD on a fade to the corner.
"We were running the ball and they were anticipating the run," Gregorius said. "We wanted to get Koelpin out and have him use his height."
After consecutive L-Cat penalties on the point after try, Gregorius elected to trot the offense back out for a two-point try from less than a foot away. Wieting was ruled inches short of the goal line on a sneak.
Belling then had his first-down pass tipped and nearly picked off. On second down, Belling rolled out and found Rguig for a pick up of 11 yards. The L-Cats then committed a false start, setting up first and 15. Rguig had a contested five-yard catch followed by a Buchholtz carry of seven yards, setting up third and 3 from the seven-yard line. That's where Belling and Stenbroten connected for the game-winner.
The Phoenix failed to score or drive it deep into plus territory in the second half.
"We just couldn't sustain blocks and got behind sticks on a couple penalties. That was the name of the game in the second half," said Gregorius, who applauded the team's young players that stepped in and filled bigger roles due to recent injuries and acquitted themselves well.
Wieting was 4-for-9 passing for 52 yards with two scores, adding 60 rushing yards.
Belling went 21-for-33 passing for 184 yards, throwing two touchdowns, one interception. Rguig had six catches for 66 yards and Stenbroten caught three passes totaling 63 yards.
The Phoenix travel to face Hustisford/Horicon next week while the L-Cats play at Lakeside Lutheran.
LAKE MILLS 21, LUTHER PREP 20 (2 OT)
Luther Prep 7 7 0 0 6 -- 20
Lake Mills 0 0 7 7 7 -- 21
Scoring plays
LP -- Moore 45 run (Pederson kick)
LP -- Koelpin 17 pass from Wieting (Pederson kick)
LM -- Rguig 15 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
LM -- Buchholtz 3 run (Hagedorn kick)
LP -- Koelpin 25 pass from Wieting (run failed)
LM -- Ma. Stenbroten 7 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
Team statistics
First downs: LP 7, LM 17; Total offense: LP: 216, LM 298; Rushing att.-yards: LP 31-164, LM 36-114; Fumbles-lost: LP 1-1, LM 1-1; Penalties-yards: LP 7-60, LM 6-28.
