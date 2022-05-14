FORT ATKINSON — Watertown blew a five-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, but responded with a five-run rally in the top of the eighth inning to fend off Fort Atkinson 12-7 in a Badger East baseball game on Friday at Jones Park.
The Goslings (12-7, 8-5 in conference) looked to be in command in the late innings after scoring four runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh to take a 7-2 lead.
Fort Atkinson (3-17, 2-11) refused to fold, scoring five in the seventh to extend the game. Dane Brost’s three-run homer to right off reliever Brady Martin tied the game at 7-7.
Nathan Kehl led off the eighth with a double to left and Connor Lehman sacrificed him over and reached on an error. Steven Gates broke the tie with a ground ball single to left.
Evan Sellnow sacrificed Lehman over to third, and Lehman later scored on a wild pitch. With two away, catcher Taylor Walter hit a two-run double to right. Nathan Walter capped the rally with a line drive single to right.
Gates retired the Blackhawks in order in the home half of the eighth, closing it out with a strikeout.
"As a team, our overall play started a little stagnant but we rallied in later innings to pull into the lead,” Taylor Walter said. "Coming into the bottom of the seventh with a 7-2 lead seemed like a safe cushion, but we got caught off guard and sent into extras. Nate Kehl had an amazing leadoff double to start extras to rally up five runs off a lot of timely hitting. And as always, Gates came in and shut them down to end it.”
The Goslings finished a turnaround week 4-1 with a lot of resiliency.
“I thought Fort Atkinson did a great job of battling and pushing the game into extra innings,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "They scored five in the bottom of seventh and earned it. The way our kids responded in the eighth was mental toughness. They keep getting better.”
Sellnow hit a solo homer in the first inning. Gates had three hits and drove in three runs.
Watertown hosts Badger East leader Milton on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 12, FORT ATKINSON 7 (8)
Watertown 100 042 05 — 12 16 1
Fort Atkinson 100 100 50 — 7 10 3
WP: Gates
LP: Burnett
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 5-2-3-3, Sellnow 4-2-2-1, Martin 4-2-1-1, Schauer 5-0-1-2, T. Walter 5-0-2-2, Clifford 3-0-0-0, Joslyn 1-0-1-0, N. Walter 1-0-1-1, Hinkes 5-0-1-0, Kehl 4-2-2-0, Lehman 3-3-2-1 Totals 40-12-16-11
Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Sayre 3-2-2-0, Hartwig 4-1-2-2, Brost 3-2-1-3, Schrader 2-0-0-0, Burnett 2-0-0-0, Kucken 2-0-0-0, Narkis 3-0-1-0, Broadhead 2-0-1-0, Schoenherr 2-1-1-0, Hartman 2-0-0-0, Seavert 0-0-0-0, Reuth 1-0-0-0, Hausen 4-1-2-1 Totals 30-7-10-6
2B — W (Lehman, Kehl, T. Walter 2, Schauer), FA (Hausen)
HR — W (Sellnow), FA (Brost)
Pitching — HO: Lee (W) 7 in 6.1, Martin (W) 3 in 0.1, Gates (W) 0 in 1.1, Boradhead (FA) 8 in 5.2, Burnett (FA) 8 in 2.1. R: Lee (W) 5, Martin (W) 2, Gates (W) 0, Broadhead (FA) 5, Burnett (FA) 7. SO: Lee (W) 6, Martin (W) 0, Gates (W) 2, Broadhead (FA) 6, Burnett (FA) 1. BB: Lee (W) 2, Martin (W) 1, Gates (W) 0, Broadhead (FA) 0, Burnett (FA) 1
