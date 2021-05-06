FALL RIVER - Alex Eggleston went 5-for5 with two doubles and an RBI to lead Hustisford/Dodgeland's baseball team to an 11-6 win over Fall River on Tuesday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland scored three runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to break the game open.
Braxton Kohn earned the win relief, allowing three runs on three hits with one strikeout and three walks over the final two innings.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 11, FALL RIVER 6
Husty/Dodge 000 143 3 - 11 11 3
Fall River 021 021 0 - 6 9 3
Pitching - HD (Maas 0.1-0-0-0-1-0, B. Thimm 4.2-4-3-1-6-4, Kohn W, 2-5-3-3-1-3)
Leading hitters - HD (G. Thimm RBI, Eggleston 5x5, 2 2B, RBI, B. Thimm 3B, Kohn 2x3, 2BI, 2B, Raabe 2BI)
