GIRLS SOCCER Girls soccer: Vikings top Warriors 4-1 Apr 7, 2022

STOUGHTON — Reese Brekke scored twice and Stoughton knocked off the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 4-1 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Brekke scored in the third minute and again in the 54th for the final margin, adding an assist in the 51st minute.

The Warriors' Averi Wolfram scored on an assist by Ava Heckmann in the 53 minute, briefly cutting the lead to 2-1.

Goalie Kendra Wilson made nine saves for Lakeside (0-2-0).

STOUGHTON 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 0 1 — 1
Stoughton 1 3 — 4

First half: S — Brekke, 3:00.

Second half: S — Royston, 44:00; Christensen (Brekke), 51:00; LL — Wolfram (Heckmann), 53:00; S — Brekke, 54:00.

Saves: LL (Wilson) 9; S (Sedlacek) 2.

Shots on goal: LL 3, S 13.
