LAKE MILLS — Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt bounced back from a quadruple bogey on her second hole to earn medalist honors with a four-over-par round of 40 at Wednesday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet contested at Lake Mills Golf Club.
Schmidt, who was also the medalist at Alpine Valley on Monday, birdied the par-5 fourth hole and par-4 seventh before closing her round with a double bogey at the par-3 eighth and a par on the par-4 ninth.
East Troy, which was led by Andrea Smith’s 41, won the event with a score of 180, edging second-place Lakeside Lutheran (182) by two shots. Jefferson was third with a 198.
“A third place finish, but we broke 200 which was our goal today,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said.
“Payton had a crazy round. She started on No. 10 with a par then found trouble everywhere on the par-5 11th and took a nine. She bounced back with two birdies.”
Freshman AJ Bilau (49), sophomore Grace Behm (50) and one of the scores of 59 carded by Anna Koehler and Lilly Kamenick rounded out the team’s total.
For the Warriors, Brooke Parkhurst shot 43, Lauren Lostetter shot 45 while Ava Heckmann and Breezy Roman both posted 47s.
Team scores: East Troy 180, Lakeside Lutheran 182, Jefferson 198, Edgerton 210, McFarland 218, Clinton 233, Beloit Turner 235, Evansville 249, Cambridge 260.
