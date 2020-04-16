STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control will discuss the membership’s options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting on April 21 via video conferencing.
Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s Stay at Home order until May 26, 2020, and ordered all public and private K-12 schools to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year in an announcement today.
In accordance with Gov. Evers’ new directive, all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests remain suspended. The WIAA postponed all athletic participation following an executive order issued by the governor on Friday, March 13 that closed all public and private schools on March 18.
The Executive Staff has discussed the best and worst case scenarios with the possibility schools may close for the remainder of the school year. Those will be reviewed with guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action.
Last week, the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced it extended the cancellation of campus events through June 30, 2020, which eliminates the possibility of conducting the WIAA State Tournaments scheduled at campus venues this spring. Those events impacted were Boys Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments scheduled at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on June 4-6 and June 12-13, respectively; the State Boys Golf Championship at University Ridge on June 15-16; and the State Softball Tournament at Goodman Diamond on June 11-13.
Brian Hammil, President of the Badger Conference, released this statement:
“The Badger Conference athletic directors understand and appreciate reasons for the decision to close school and cancel extracurriculars for the remainder of the school year. With that being said, we express our sadness for our student-athletes and coaches, especially the senior class of 2020 that won’t have a chance to represent their schools again. We wish our seniors the best of luck moving forward and know that they will do well in their endeavors.The Badger Conference will continue to support all of our student-athletes and coaches through the end of the school year. We also want to reassure everyone that we will continue to communicate any updated information and plans as they are available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.