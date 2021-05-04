DEERFIELD — Bella Herman was strong in the circle, helping lead the Bluejays to a 4-2 Trailways South victory over host Deerfield on Tuesday.
Herman pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and one earned run. She also stuck out six. Kaiyli Thompson led the Johnson Creek offense with two hits to go along with a run and RBI.
The Bluejays (3-0) struck first with three third-inning runs. Josey Whitehouse had a sacrifice fly followed by two-out runs scored on an error and a Thompson single to center.
Ashlee Ballmoos homered for Deerfield in the defeat. Dani Ament pitched all seven innings for Deerfield, allowing no earned runs while striking out five batters.
Deerfield committed five errors in the loss.
JOHNSON CREEK 4, DEERFIELD 2
Johnson Creek 003 001 0 — 4 6 1
Deerfield 001 100 0 — 2 4 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Herman 7-4-1-2-6; D: Ament 7-6-0-2-5.
Leading hitters — JC: Kvalheim 2B, Thompson 2x4; D: Ballmas HR.
