HARTFORD — Watertown’s girls tennis team advanced three flights to sectional competition out of the Hartford subsectional on Monday.
Senior Aubrey Schmutzler defeated Plymouth’s Alayna Wilderman 7-6, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
“Aubrey really battled in a very tough wind and pulled out a tight first set,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “She wasn’t on her game to start, but she figured it out and dominated the second set. It was an impressive display of mental toughness, and she earned another match.”
The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr defaced Slinger’s Lindsey Villareal ad Ellie Kalina 6-2, 7-6.
“Sydney and Abby didn’t play their best, but they found a way to win,” Dobbins said. “They have been in this spot before and they never got rattled. After going down 4-0 in the second set they crawled back in and won the big points.”
Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke advanced at No. 3 doubles with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Hartford’s Leah Weiss and Steph Gavin and a 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Kimberly’s Leah Kane and Brooke Danielson.
“I’m so happy for Jacey and Avalon,” Dobbins said. “They are improving with every match and gaining confidence as a team. That is a quality team from Kimberly that they beat, after going down a set. A great moment for them.”
Danielle Krakow (No. 2 singles) and Natalia Cortes (No. 3) lost their opening matches in straight sets and were eliminated. Addison Kuenzi scored a 6-4, 3-6, 15-13 win over Kimberly’s Lauren Voskuil before bowing out with a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Oconomowoc’s Hannah Cottick. At No. 2 doubles, Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann defeated West Bend West’s Kayla Lemens and Brenna Schuz 6-4, 6-1, then were eliminated by Oconomowoc’s Megan Griswald and Molly Schlosser 6-1, 6-2.
“It’s been a pleasure to coach Mya and Cassidy, not just this season but over the past several years,” Dobbins said.
“They have been a big part of our success as a team, and we will miss their leadership. They played at a very high level this season and became a very aggressive doubles team. Unfortunately, they just ran into a team that played extremely well today. They had a great season and career, and showed our younger girls that hard work leads to success.
“Dani, Naty, and Addison have improved so much over the course of the last year. They stepped up this season and became a very tough singles lineup. There is no doubt they will be the leaders of our team next season. I know they are motivated to improve and take their games to the next level. I’m excited to see what they can do.
“The competition today was very tough. Unfortunately, we haven’t had the chance to play at this level much this season, but we are thankful for the opportunity. The girls put on a very good showing and I’m proud of the entire team. The girls have had to adapt to a lot of changes this season, but they always rolled with it and made the best of it.”
Watertown’s qualifiers will compete in the Oconomowoc sectional on Wednesday.
Singles
No. 1 — Aubrey Schmutzler (W) def. Alayna Wilderman (Plymouth) 7-6, 6-1
No. 2 — Isabella Zappa (Kimberly) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 — Clara Kenney (Hartford) def. Natalia Cortes (W) 6-3, 6-2
No. 4 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Lauren Voskuil (Kimberly) 6-4, 3-6, 15-13
Hannah Cottick (Ocon) def. Kuenzi (W) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 — Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) def. Lindsey Villareal/Ellie Kalina (Slinger) 6-2, 7-6
No. 2 — Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Kayla Lemens/Brenna Schuz (West Bend West) 6-4, 6-1
Megan Griswald/Molly Schlosser (Ocon) def. Werning/Wesemann (W) 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Leah Weiss/Steph Gavin (Hartford) 7-5, 6-1
Smith/Uecke (W) def. Leah Kane/Brooke Danielson (Kimberly) 3-6, 6-4, 10-8
