BROOKFIELD — Claire Tracy scored four goals in Brookfield Academy's 8-1 home nonconference victory over the Luther Prep girls soccer team on Friday.
The Phoenix (4-2-1) saw their three-game win streak halted by the Blue Knights, who are fifth-ranked in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 4 poll.
"This was a tough game for us," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "I could tell right off the bat that we were a bit fatigued from our game (Thursday).
"Brookfield Academy has a nice team and we just couldn’t handle their attack. Then the rain came. The second half had the wind and rain in our face and we made several mistakes. We’ll have to shake this one off and get ready to face Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday night."
Brookfield's Carly Zeiler opened the scoring with a 30th-minute goal. Tracy scored the game's next three goals, finding the back of the net in the 42nd, 44th and 50th minutes to build a 4-0 lead.
Megan Taucheck scored unassisted in the 80th minute for the Phoenix and goalie Reba Schroeder stopped 11 shots.
The Phoenix play at Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday at 7 p.m.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 8, LUTHER PREP 1
Luther Prep 3 5 — 8
Brookfield Academy 0 1 — 1
First half — BA: Zeiler, 29:28; Tracy (Weiss), 41:52; Tracy, 43:22.
Second half — BA: Tracy, 49:46; Wilson, 50:20; Dehne, 65:36; Weiss (Tracy), 69:06; Tracy, 72:16; LP: Taucheck, 79:02.
Saves: LP (Schroeder) 11; BA (Zaiser) 1.
