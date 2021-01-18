OSHKOSH — Senior guard Dylan Kuehl celebrated his 18th birthday by dropping 25 points on Valley Christian in Hustisford’s 78-32 victory on Monday.

Hustisford (6-1) used a 38-4 run and rolled out to a 48-10 halftime lead, then opened the second half on a 22-3 run.

“Our defense created our offense again today,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Very proud of the defensive effort."

Junior guard Gavin Thimm scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half and added eight assists and four steals. Kuehl added 10 rebounds and six dunks.

“Dylan turned 18 today,” Hopfinger said. “He played like a man today and all his dunks were amazing. Gavin was lights out in the first half, hitting everything he was putting up.”

Senior center Alex Eggleston added eight points and 13 rebounds, plus one dunk off a rebound. Senior guard Dylan Kaemmerer added seven points and six assists. Senior forward Brody Thimm added three steals.

Hustisford hosts Deerfield on Friday.

HUSTISFORD 78, Valley Christian

Hustisford 48 30 — 78

Valley Christian 10 22 — 32

Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — J. Peplinski 0 0-1 1, Kaemmerer 3 0-0 7, B. Thimm 1 0-0 2, G. Thimm 7 4-4 21, Kuehl 10 1-2 25, Bra. Peplinski 2 0-0 4, Bertz 1 1-1 3, Eggleston 4 0-1 8, Brugger 2 0-0 4, Newville 1 0-0 3 Totals 30 6-9 78

Valley Christian (fg ft-fta pts) — Kehoe 3 1-2 8, Geffers 2 0-0 4, Giannopoulos 2 0-5 4, Westphal 1 0-0 3, Francis 4 2-3 13 Totals 12 3-10 32

Three-point goals — H (Kaemmerer 1, G. Thimm 3, Kuehl 4, Newville 1), VC (Kehoe 1, Westphal 1, Francis 3)

Total fouls — H 8, VC 13

