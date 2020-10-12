Luther Prep senior Alethia Schmidt was granted a special qualifier into the WIAA Division 2 State Individual Tennis Tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis Club beginning on Thursday.
Schmidt, who is 9-6, is scheduled to play Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Jameson Gregory (21-1) Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the opening round.
The winner takes on top-seeded Baluck Deang (9-1) of Edgewood on Friday at 9 a.m.
The state tennis tournament was moved from Madison to Lake Geneva this year due to COVID-19 public health guidelines in Dane County.
