Schmidt to cap career at state

Luther Prep senior Alethia Schmidt was granted a special qualifier into the WIAA Division 2 State Individual Tennis Tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis Club beginning on Thursday.

Schmidt, who is 9-6, is scheduled to play Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Jameson Gregory (21-1) Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the opening round.

The winner takes on top-seeded Baluck Deang (9-1) of Edgewood on Friday at 9 a.m.

The state tennis tournament was moved from Madison to Lake Geneva this year due to COVID-19 public health guidelines in Dane County.

