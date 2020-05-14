The Badger Conference will not participate in the extended spring sports seasons, according to a news release from Milton athletic director and conference president Brian Hammil released on Thursday.
“Again, we express our sadness for our student-athletes and coaches, who have worked so hard in preparation of the season,” Hammil states. “This decision will allow closure for our seniors and we wish them the best of luck moving forward.
“The Badger Conference will also continue to support all of our student-athletes and coaches through the end of the school year. We hope everyone remains safe and healthy. We will be back stronger than ever, when the time is right.”
The WIAA Board of Control voted to extend the unrestricted summertime coaching contact for spring sports in April.
The extension permits spring teams — including current seniors — to hold practices and competitions for up to 30 days in the summer.
Teams were only allowed five days of summer contact in past years.
The Rock Valley Conference recently announced a similar decision.
The Capitol Conference and Trailways Conference have yet to announce whether their member schools will participate in the extended season.
