Junior Maggie Strupp fouled off four deliveries and saw eight total pitches in Watertown’s first at-bat of the game.
Strupp took the final pitch from Amelia Spilde into right-centerfield for a base knock, which got the wheels turning on a three-run first inning and all the separation the Goslings would end up needing.
Senior starter Sydney Linskens threw a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits while striking out four and walking five, as Watertown’s softball team beat visiting Oregon 4-0 on Tuesday to move into a share for first place in the Badger South Conference.
Monona Grove’s 8-6 road loss to Milton on Tuesday puts Watertown (7-5, 5-2 Badger) in a tie with the Silver Eagles at the midway point of league play. The Goslings entered play in a three-way tie for second.
“We’re really excited about it. We are going to try and keep the momentum going,” Strupp said of chasing a conference championship.
Senior Sammi Suski followed Strupp in the WHS half of the first, reaching on a two-base error by Oregon’s first baseman. Sophomore Abby Walsh was hit by a pitch to loaded the bases with one down. A sacrifice fly by junior Lauryn Olson plated Strupp to open the scoring. Linskens followed by sending a drive to center, which was dropped, allowing Suski and Walsh to score.
“Coach Jansen said it best when she said ‘we need to set the tone for the game early on,’” Strupp said. “A long at-bat shows us we can hit off this pitcher. Even if you were to strikeout, there’s still a big chance of leading off (the right way). My mentality was to hit the ball and make them make a play on it.”
“Maggie Strupp’s at-bat was absolutely a big deal,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen added. “I don’t know how many foul balls she saved by getting rid of pitches and ends up with a base hit. We have a deep fly ball they don’t catch and that scores two for us. All in all, game could have been 1-0 without those. Her at-bat we knew we could generate stuff with because she was able to foul off so many and get rid of pitches, have a base hit.
“That’s her mojo and we need it. When we’re not getting hits out of our 2-3-4-5 hitters, if she starts it we can go. So that helps.”
The Goslings added another run off an Oregon error in the fourth as senior Madison Fischer led off the inning with a single, took third on an error by the second baseman before later scoring on an error by the leftfielder.
Watertown could have easily come to bat in the first down a couple of runs. Linskens, who walked two of the first four hitters she faced, started a trend that would continue for the entire game: stranding runners. The right-hander struck out Hannah Corning swinging for out No. 2 and Olson retired Spilde on a ground ball to end the frame.
“Her changeup is working and it’s been a pitch we’ve needed to keep hitters off balance,” Jansen said. “The best thing that helps it go is our defense. Our defense came up huge tonight. Abby Walsh caught a foul ball at the end and one up the middle with the bases loaded, who knows where that’s going to be?
“So for a kid that hasn’t pitched in a while and came and helped us this year. To get through it, she’s been phenomenal. You can’t ask for more than she’s giving us right now. If she continues to throw balls we can get outs with, we didn’t make a mistake tonight. That’s big for us. Defense has kept us in games.”
The Panthers (6-7, 4-3) left 16 people on the basepaths in total and had at least one reach in every inning. Linskens got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the second inning with a pair of groundouts. In the third, Megan Bloyer had the game’s only extra-base hit with a screaming double to left that led off the inning. Hailey Berman then walked. Linskens got three of the next four hitters, including striking out Kate Davis swinging to end the inning.
Linskens struck Corning out again with two on in the fourth before relatively stress-free fifth and sixth innings. Walsh made a nice running grab behind the first base bag on a pop up with two on and two down in the sixth.
Linskens, who did hit five batsmen, beamed Emily Crowe and Dani Palas in the seventh before Olson recorded the game’s final out.
“We’re thankful she came over (from soccer),” Jansen said of Linskens. “It’s a group that’s found its niche with each other. I think any coach would tell you that if you find a group of 14 kids that have each others back, then great things are going to happen. That’s half the battle we’ve won already with great kids that are figuring it out.”
The Goslings avenged a 3-1 season-opening loss from April 27 to the Panthers. In that game Spilde struck out seven in a complete-game four-hitter. This time around, Spilde allowed four earned on five hits while striking out eight and walking one in six frames.
“It was our first game so obviously we weren’t as ready as we were for this game,” Strupp said. “In this game we had to be ready to come back and show we were a better offensive team than when we started at the beginning of the year. We’ve been so ready for this game and to hit off her. We’ve seen her already so that helped too.”
Watertown, which has won three of four, has taken its bumps and bruises early in the season, especially in the nonconference. The group dug down, remained resilient and feels like its best softball is in front of them.
“It’s a big win because this was our first conference game and I felt we played well enough to win (on April 27),” Jansen said. We gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth. That was tough. This team has continued to grow. It’s continued to get better. The thing I’m most proud of is we’re taking each step and running with it, getting better.
“That’s even in a loss. When we went to Chippewa Falls, we had one loss that was a win for us playing against Stevens Point. Going and playing Stevens Point again and being 2-0 in the fifth inning and then things kind of fell apart. We are doing things well enough to beat people. Until they understand that part and realize that’s what we can do. I think the confidence level for us has gotten better for us each game.”
The Goslings host West Bend West today at 4:30 p.m.
Watertown’s junior varsity fell 13-12 to Oregon in nine innings. Emma Lemke led the offense with three hits while Kelsie Schuett added two hits. Amara Denault took the loss in the circle.
WATERTOWN 4, OREGON 0
Oregon 000 000 0 — 0 4 5
Watertown 300 100 x — 4 5 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Or: Spilde (L; 6-5-4-0-8-1); W: Linskens (W; 7-4-0-0-4-5).
Leading hitters — Or: Bloyer (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.