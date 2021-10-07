Luther Prep senior running back Isaac Schumann (22) catches a fourth quarter touchdown with Lakeside Lutheran junior linebacker Trey Lauber in coverage during a Capitol Conference game at Umnus Field last Friday. The Phoenix host Walworth Big Foot for Homecoming and Senior Night this Friday at 7 p.m.
Luther Prep’s football team needs back-to-back victories to close out the regular season to become postseason eligible.
The Phoenix will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they host Walworth Big Foot for a Capitol Conference game on Homecoming and Senior Night Friday at 7 p.m.
Luther Prep (4-3, 2-3 Capitol) will be facing a Chiefs team with plenty of playmakers, including quarterback Basil Demco and tailback Jax Hertel.
“They have some good athletes,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said.
“Hertel is a good running back and outside linebacker. Demco does a good job on both sides. They are solid up front with their line. Good challenge this week for us again.”
Big Foot (3-5, 2-3) also must win out to make the playoffs. Hertel averages 7.8 yards per rush and has nine touchdowns while Demco has a 42 percent completion percentage, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“We’ll need to get hats to the ball and as many defenders to the ball as possible to stop Demco,” Gregorius said.
The Chiefs line up in an odd-man front.
“Big Foot has (Hertel and Demco) as good athletes on the edge of the defense,” Gregorius said. “They have some big bodies in the middle and will try to funnel things inside where they are.”
Luther Prep, which lost 14-7 at home to Lakeside Lutheran last week, played a solid second half but didn’t come out of the gates well.
The team will seek to play a full four quarters in front of its capacity crowd for the last regular-season game at Umnus Field.
“We need to put two halves together and play well in both halves to win,” Gregorius said.
“We played well in the second half versus Lakeside. Now it’s about turning that over to the week of practice and the game on Friday night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.