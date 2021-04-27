PREP SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 27

Baseball

Luther Prep at Lakeside, 4:30 p.m.

McFarland at Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.

Edgewood at Watertown, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Waterloo, 5 p.m.

Parkview at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.

Rio vs. Hustisford/Dodgeland at Hustisford, 5 p.m.

Lake Mills at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Lakeside at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Watertown at Oregon, 5 p.m.

Brodhead at Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.

Parkview at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.

Rio vs. Hustisford/Dodgeland at Dodgeland, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

RVC meet at Lake Mills, 9 a.m.

Track and field

Hustisford, Waterloo at Fall River, 4 p.m.

Baseball Glance

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 14 9 .609 _

Tampa Bay 11 12 .478 3

Toronto 10 11 .476 3

Baltimore 10 12 .455 3½

New York 9 13 .409 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 14 7 .667 _

Chicago 12 9 .571 2

Cleveland 10 11 .476 4

Minnesota 7 14 .333 7

Detroit 7 16 .304 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 15 8 .652 _

Seattle 13 9 .591 1½

Los Angeles 10 10 .500 3½

Houston 10 11 .476 4

Texas 9 13 .409 5½

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 9 8 .529 _

Philadelphia 11 11 .500 ½

Atlanta 9 12 .429 2

Miami 9 12 .429 2

Washington 8 11 .421 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 13 8 .619 _

Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 2½

St. Louis 11 11 .500 2½

Chicago 10 11 .476 3

Cincinnati 9 12 .429 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _

San Francisco 14 8 .636 1

San Diego 13 11 .542 3

Arizona 11 11 .500 4

Colorado 8 13 .381 6½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 5:35 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-0), 6:20 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-4), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1), 8:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 41 20 .672 —

Philadelphia 40 21 .656 1

New York 34 28 .548 7½

Boston 32 29 .525 9

Toronto 26 35 .426 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 34 28 .548 —

Miami 32 30 .516 2

Charlotte 30 30 .500 3

Washington 27 34 .443 6½

Orlando 18 43 .295 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 37 23 .617 —

Indiana 29 31 .483 8

Chicago 26 35 .426 11½

Cleveland 21 40 .344 16½

Detroit 19 43 .306 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 33 26 .559 —

Memphis 31 28 .525 2

San Antonio 31 29 .517 2½

New Orleans 27 34 .443 7

Houston 15 46 .246 19

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Utah 44 17 .721 —

Denver 39 21 .650 4½

Portland 32 28 .533 11½

Oklahoma City 20 41 .328 24

Minnesota 18 44 .290 26½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 43 18 .705 —

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 1

L.A. Lakers 36 25 .590 7

Golden State 31 30 .508 12

Sacramento 24 36 .400 18½

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 125, Boston 104

Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 119

Memphis 120, Portland 113

Washington 119, Cleveland 110

Atlanta 111, Milwaukee 104

Indiana 131, Orlando 112

Golden State 117, Sacramento 113

Monday’s Games

Detroit 100, Atlanta 86

Philadelphia 121, Oklahoma City 90

L.A. Lakers 114, Orlando 103

Toronto 112, Cleveland 96

San Antonio 146, Washington 143, OT

Phoenix 118, New York 110

Chicago 110, Miami 102

Minnesota 105, Utah 104

New Orleans 120, L.A. Clippers 103

Memphis at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 6 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 8 p.m.

