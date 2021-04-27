PREP SCHEDULE
Tuesday, April 27
Baseball
Luther Prep at Lakeside, 4:30 p.m.
McFarland at Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.
Edgewood at Watertown, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Waterloo, 5 p.m.
Parkview at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.
Rio vs. Hustisford/Dodgeland at Hustisford, 5 p.m.
Lake Mills at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Lakeside at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Watertown at Oregon, 5 p.m.
Brodhead at Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.
Parkview at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.
Rio vs. Hustisford/Dodgeland at Dodgeland, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
RVC meet at Lake Mills, 9 a.m.
Track and field
Hustisford, Waterloo at Fall River, 4 p.m.
Baseball Glance
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 14 9 .609 _
Tampa Bay 11 12 .478 3
Toronto 10 11 .476 3
Baltimore 10 12 .455 3½
New York 9 13 .409 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 14 7 .667 _
Chicago 12 9 .571 2
Cleveland 10 11 .476 4
Minnesota 7 14 .333 7
Detroit 7 16 .304 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 8 .652 _
Seattle 13 9 .591 1½
Los Angeles 10 10 .500 3½
Houston 10 11 .476 4
Texas 9 13 .409 5½
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 8 .529 _
Philadelphia 11 11 .500 ½
Atlanta 9 12 .429 2
Miami 9 12 .429 2
Washington 8 11 .421 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 8 .619 _
Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 2½
St. Louis 11 11 .500 2½
Chicago 10 11 .476 3
Cincinnati 9 12 .429 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _
San Francisco 14 8 .636 1
San Diego 13 11 .542 3
Arizona 11 11 .500 4
Colorado 8 13 .381 6½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 5:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 5:35 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-0), 6:20 p.m.
Miami (Castano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-4), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1), 8:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 41 20 .672 —
Philadelphia 40 21 .656 1
New York 34 28 .548 7½
Boston 32 29 .525 9
Toronto 26 35 .426 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 34 28 .548 —
Miami 32 30 .516 2
Charlotte 30 30 .500 3
Washington 27 34 .443 6½
Orlando 18 43 .295 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 23 .617 —
Indiana 29 31 .483 8
Chicago 26 35 .426 11½
Cleveland 21 40 .344 16½
Detroit 19 43 .306 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 33 26 .559 —
Memphis 31 28 .525 2
San Antonio 31 29 .517 2½
New Orleans 27 34 .443 7
Houston 15 46 .246 19
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Utah 44 17 .721 —
Denver 39 21 .650 4½
Portland 32 28 .533 11½
Oklahoma City 20 41 .328 24
Minnesota 18 44 .290 26½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 43 18 .705 —
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 1
L.A. Lakers 36 25 .590 7
Golden State 31 30 .508 12
Sacramento 24 36 .400 18½
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte 125, Boston 104
Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 119
Memphis 120, Portland 113
Washington 119, Cleveland 110
Atlanta 111, Milwaukee 104
Indiana 131, Orlando 112
Golden State 117, Sacramento 113
Monday’s Games
Detroit 100, Atlanta 86
Philadelphia 121, Oklahoma City 90
L.A. Lakers 114, Orlando 103
Toronto 112, Cleveland 96
San Antonio 146, Washington 143, OT
Phoenix 118, New York 110
Chicago 110, Miami 102
Minnesota 105, Utah 104
New Orleans 120, L.A. Clippers 103
Memphis at Denver, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.