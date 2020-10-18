KOHLER — Luther Prep senior Alethia Schmidt lost to top-seeded Baluck Deang of Edgewood 6-0, 6-0 in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 Individual Tennis Tournament on Friday at Sports Core.
Schmidt finishes the season 10-7 and earned a special qualifier into the state meet last week.
"Being chosen as a special qualifier to the state tournament is always an honor," Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said. "Alethia played a really tough schedule, and it was nice to see her rewarded. She played a great first match. It was awesome watching her play at her best.
"In the second round, she played the eventual state champion. While she played a great match, it was not enough. Alethia had a great senior season, and it is always an honor to end your season, and high school career, surrounded by the best."
Schmidt defeated sophomore Jameson Gregory of Big Foot/Williams Bay 6-3, 6-0 in the opening round on Thursday.
Deang, now 14-1, played Xavier's Erika Curtin in the finals on Saturday after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Lauren Carson of Catholic Memorial in the semifinals on Friday. Deang beat Curtin 6-3, 7-5 for back-to-back individual singles championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.