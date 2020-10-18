Schmidt defeated in 2nd round

KOHLER — Luther Prep senior Alethia Schmidt lost to top-seeded Baluck Deang of Edgewood 6-0, 6-0 in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 Individual Tennis Tournament on Friday at Sports Core.

Schmidt finishes the season 10-7 and earned a special qualifier into the state meet last week.

"Being chosen as a special qualifier to the state tournament is always an honor," Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said. "Alethia played a really tough schedule, and it was nice to see her rewarded. She played a great first match. It was awesome watching her play at her best.

"In the second round, she played the eventual state champion. While she played a great match, it was not enough. Alethia had a great senior season, and it is always an honor to end your season, and high school career, surrounded by the best."

Schmidt defeated sophomore Jameson Gregory of Big Foot/Williams Bay 6-3, 6-0 in the opening round on Thursday.

Deang, now 14-1, played Xavier's Erika Curtin in the finals on Saturday after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Lauren Carson of Catholic Memorial in the semifinals on Friday. Deang beat Curtin 6-3, 7-5 for back-to-back individual singles championships.

Tags

Load comments