WATERLOO — Jace Horton scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as Cambridge beat Waterloo 62-43 in a Capitol South boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Cambridge improved to 9-12 and 2-6 in conference.

Eugene Wolff scored 14 points to pace Waterloo (3-18, 0-8).

The Pirates host Belleville on Friday.

Cambridge 62, Waterloo 43

Cambridge 36 26 — 62

Waterloo 23 20 — 43

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Horton 5 2-4 15, Heth 4 0-0 12, Tesdal 5 1-4 11, M. Buckman 3 1-2 8, N. Buckman 1 3-4 6, Colts 2 2-3 6, Schuchart 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 9-17 62.

Waterloo (fg ft-ft tp) — Wolff 7 0-2 14, Ritter 6 1-1 14, Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Ugorji 2 0-4 4, Setz 1 0-0 3, Wollin 1 0-0 2, Unzueta 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 2-9 43.

Three pointers — Cambridge 9 (Heth 4, Horton 3, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Waterloo 3 (Tschanz, Setz, Ritter).

Total fouls — Waterloo 16, Cambridge 9.

Fouled out — Waterloo (Wolff).

