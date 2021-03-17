A collage style poster commemorating the racing career of the late Pat Schauer has been produced and will be available for sale at the C & E Muffler Shop on W. Main St.
Schauer, the most prominent race driver from Watertown, went from the Hobby classes at the Columbus and Jefferson Speedways to become a multi-winning track champion. His qualifying lap seed time set a world record.
Schauer’s promising racing career reached the national level before he was fatally injured nearly 40 years ago in an Indiana crash on Oct., 1981.
The poster was put together by one of Schauer’s many local friends, former crew member Pat Bergin.
C & E Muffler is owned by Eric Melchior, whose late father, Ed, was also a close friend and one of Schauer’s pit crew members.
