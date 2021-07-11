After canceling last season, Jefferson Youth Football is excited to be back to a full schedule this fall. The club will offer tackle football for grades; 6, 7 and 8, and expects to have multiple teams at the 4th/5th grade level for padded flag. Registration fees remain at $105 for 6th – 8th and $90 for 4th & 5th.

Key dates.

July 18th - Sunday evening, Equipment hand out at East Elementary (All grades)

August 9th – 11th - Youth Football Camp at Tensfeldt Park (All grades)

6th – 8th Tackle

League Teams; Cambridge, Columbus, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Lakeside, McFarland, Whitewater

August 16th - First practice

August 28th - Scrimmage

Game schedule: Times: 8th grade = 9am, 7th grade = 10:30am, 6th grade - Noon

Sept. 11 - Away

Sept. 18 - Home

Sept. 25 - Away

Oct. 2 - Home

Oct. 9 - Home

Oct. 16 - Away

4th & 5th Padded Flag: League Teams; Columbus, Jefferson, Verona, Whitewater

August 23rd - First practice

Game schedule: Times: Between 1:00 – 3:00

Sept. 11 - Away

Sept. 18 - Home

Sept. 25 - Away

Oct. 2 - Home

Oct. 9 - Away

Oct. 16 - Away

With not having a season last year, the Jefferson Youth football program is trying to reach out to as many kids as possible. Any players/parents that would be interested in participating in youth football please pass this information along.

Any questions please feel free to contact

Jefferson Youth Football Club President

Don Moehling at 920-723-9160 or via email at donmoehling@outlook.com

