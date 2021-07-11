After canceling last season, Jefferson Youth Football is excited to be back to a full schedule this fall. The club will offer tackle football for grades; 6, 7 and 8, and expects to have multiple teams at the 4th/5th grade level for padded flag. Registration fees remain at $105 for 6th – 8th and $90 for 4th & 5th.
Key dates.
July 18th - Sunday evening, Equipment hand out at East Elementary (All grades)
August 9th – 11th - Youth Football Camp at Tensfeldt Park (All grades)
6th – 8th Tackle
League Teams; Cambridge, Columbus, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Lakeside, McFarland, Whitewater
August 16th - First practice
August 28th - Scrimmage
Game schedule: Times: 8th grade = 9am, 7th grade = 10:30am, 6th grade - Noon
Sept. 11 - Away
Sept. 18 - Home
Sept. 25 - Away
Oct. 2 - Home
Oct. 9 - Home
Oct. 16 - Away
4th & 5th Padded Flag: League Teams; Columbus, Jefferson, Verona, Whitewater
August 23rd - First practice
Game schedule: Times: Between 1:00 – 3:00
Sept. 11 - Away
Sept. 18 - Home
Sept. 25 - Away
Oct. 2 - Home
Oct. 9 - Away
Oct. 16 - Away
With not having a season last year, the Jefferson Youth football program is trying to reach out to as many kids as possible. Any players/parents that would be interested in participating in youth football please pass this information along.
Any questions please feel free to contact
Jefferson Youth Football Club President
Don Moehling at 920-723-9160 or via email at donmoehling@outlook.com
