Sullivan reaches 1,000 point milestone
Fans and teammates celebrated with Johnson Creek senior forward Logan Sullivan after he went over 1,000 points for his career with 26 in Johnson Creek's 75-49 regional semifinal loss to Kenosha St. Joseph on Friday. 

 Contributed

KENOSHA — Andrew Alia scored 19 points for second-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph in a 75-49 victory over Johnson Creek in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.

Kenosha St. Joseph (20-5) broke open a six-point game at halftime with 43 second half points. Alia scored 13 of his points after the break. Nine Lancers scored in the second half.

Senior forward Logan Sullivan went over 1,000 points for his career in his final varsity game, needing just five for the milestone and finishing with a game-high 26 for Johnson Creek (16-10). Senior guard Austin Anton-Pernat added 10 for the Bluejays.

"Honestly, I thought Logan was the best player on the court tonight,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "Everyone in that gym knew It, otherwise they are lying. We had a lead with 3 or 4 minutes left in the first half, and we just ran out of gas.

"They had a ton of depth. They just kept bringing one athlete after another off the bench. We did what we could, and I am very proud of this group.

"Logan got his 1,000th point tonight easily with different guys trying to stop him all night with constant pressure. The kid is special. They all are. It was a fun season. I will miss this group of seniors a lot."

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 75, JOHNSON CREEK 49

Johnson Creek 26 23 — 49

Kenosha St. Joseph 32 43 — 75

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 9 6-10 26, L. Berres 2 0-0 4, Anton-Pernat 4 0-0 10, I. Hartz 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 3, Bredlow 2 0-0 4 Totals 19 6-10 49

Kenosha St. Joseph (fg ft-fta tp) — Schulte 2 1-1 5, Weatherford 2 0-0 6, Kenesie 2 0-0 5, Lecce 7 0-0 15, Ashmus 2 0-0 5, Butler 1 0-0 3, Esposito 1 0-0 3, Schuler 2 1-2 5, Alia 9 2-2 19, Stapleton 3 0-0 6 Totals 31 4-5 75

Three-point goals — JC (Sullivan 2, Anton-Pernat 2, Smith), KSJ (Weatherford 2, Kenesie, Lecce, Ashmus, Butler, Esposito, Alia 2)

Total fouls — JC 7, KSJ 11

