The District 6 High School Bowling Club champion Watertown Boys and Watertown/Lomira Girls teams competed in the 23rd annual WHSBC State Tournament this past weekend, Mar. 5-7.
Both teams placed in the top 10 among Division I entrants. The girls finished 6th out of 14 teams and narrowly missed the opportunity to vie for the championship.
The top five teams from the qualifying round advance to the stepladder portion of the tournament used to determine the eventual State Champion. The girls’ 15-game total of 2610 left them just 18 pins behind 5th place qualifier Menomonee Falls.
The Watertown Boys team also showed well in this year’s tournament, finishing 8th in the 24-team field. Like the girls, the boys missed the stepladder portion of the tournament by a very small margin. Their 15-game total of 2890 was only 39 pins off the 2929 pace of fifth place qualifier Menomonee Falls.
Both teams also qualified three bowlers for the State Tournament Singles Event. Tenley Gassner from Lomira and Hannah Zubke and Olivia Leu of Watertown represented District 6 in the Girls’ Singles Event, and Damon Lee, Ashton Oldenhoff, and Ralph Haumschild competed in Boys’ Singles. Oldenhoff advanced to the semi-final round by placing 13th in Friday’s qualifying round with a 3-game set of 637. His 648 in the semi-finals moved him up four spots to 9th place, earning him a medal.
In what seemed to be a recurring theme for Watertown’s entries in this year’s WIHS Bowling Club State Tournament, Ashton fell just short of qualifying for the stepladder portion of the Singles competition, finishing a mere nine pins out of fifth place.
