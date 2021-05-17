LAKE MILLS — Senior Joey Toepfer finished fifth at Monday’s Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet with a round of 44 at Lake Mills Golf Course as the L-Cats took eighth as a team with a score of 223.
Luther Prep placed sixth with a 205 paced by Andrew Wilke’s round of 46, which was good for 10th place.
Lakeside Lutheran (212) was seventh as Lodi (174) edged Cambridge (181) for its sixth mini meet victory of the season.
The Blue Devils’ Hailey Thoney earned medalist accolades with a round of 38, four shots ahead of teammate Brian Meitzner, who placed second with a 42.
Will Meland led Lakeside Lutheran with a 49, Cooper Jensen and Will Popp each shot 51 while Brandon Kreutz (55) rounded of the team’s tally.
Team scores: Lodi 174, Cambridge 181, New Glarus 191, Columbus 194, Monticello/Belleville 200, Luther Prep 205, Lakeside Lutheran 212, Lake Mills 223, Wisconsin Heights 236.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.