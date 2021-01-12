Edgewood won nine events and pulled out an 85-81 victory over Watertown’s boys swim team on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
Jack Heier won the 500 freestyle in 6 minutes, 14.80 seconds while Liam McCloskey turned in Watertown’s other first place finish, winning the 50 freestyle in 24.40.
Second place finishes were turned in by the 200 medley relay team of Zach Jaworski, Nathan Williams, Heier and Liam McCloskey (1:51.95), Heier in the 100 butterfly (1:07.54), Williams in the 100 freestyle (53.90) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.96), the 200 freestyle relay team of Zach Jaworski, Williams, Matthew Marchant and McCloskey (1:39.88) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Evan Jaworski, Matthew Marr, Marchant and Heier (4:04.18).
Placing third for Watertown were the 200 medley B relay team of Marr, Jonah Seibel, Jackson Barta and Marchant (2:14.33), Evan Jaworski in the 200 freestyle (2:12.67) and 100 butterfly (1:15.31), Zach Jaworski in the 200 individual medley (2:23.03) and 100 backstroke (1:09.93), Marchant in the 50 freestyle (25.73), McCloskey in the 100 freestyle (55.28), Jake Olszewski in the 500 freestyle (6:40.28), the 200 freestyle B relay team of Caden Rothschadl, Logan Fuchs, Barta and Evan Jaworski (1:52.01) and the 400 freestyle B relay team of Fuchs, Olszewski, Rothschadl and Seibel (4:44.66).
Watertown’s JV team won 83-0.
