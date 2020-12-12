Junior forward Claire Liddicoat hit a crucial 3-pointer and senior guard Kylee Gnabasik knocked down a pair of free throws as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team edged Luther Prep 50-47 in a nonconference game at LPS on Friday.
"Our girls told me in the locker room afterwards that they always felt they needed to be on high alert," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "I was impressed with our girls focus from the opening tip until the end of the game."
Liddicoat's 3 came after the Warriors swung it around the perimeter on an inbounds play, pushing the lead 47-42 with three minutes remaining.
Luther Prep junior forward Grace Schmidt, who scored a game-high 26 points, cut the advantage back to one possession with a bucket on the next trip.
Liddicoat made 1-of-2 at the line, extending the advantage back to four points at 48-44 with 2:23 to play.
After back-to-back empty possessions, senior guard Grace Kieselhorst penetrated, kicking to senior forward Lauren Paulsen for a 3-pointer that raddled around and in with 1:45 to go.
The Warriors missed the front end of a one-and-one with 43 seconds to play in a 48-47 contest, but the Phoenix couldn't make them pay, turning it over in the frontcourt with 13.5 seconds remaining.
Sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski inbounded to Gnabasik, who made both bonus free throw tries with 12 seconds left, and a 3-pointer in the waning seconds by Schmidt that would have forced overtime missed.
"We wanted to have Shadoski take the ball out of bounds because she's a smart passer," Asmus said. "We put (Olyvia) Uecker, Gnabasik and (Mia) Murray, who is a solid screener, in. That inbound play is to get it into one of the two point guards. Gnabasik has so much varsity experience in volleyball, softball and basketball. Happy to see her connect on those two free throws which made a big difference."
Luther Prep (2-2) got close a few times in the second frame but could never tie or take the lead. Kieselhorst made a 3-pointer before a Schmidt steal in transition led to an easy bucket for junior forward Taylor Zellmer that made it a one-point game with 12:25 to go. Schmidt had a successful 3-point play, finishing through a pair of defenders, that cut the Warrior edge to 39-38 midway through the second. Lakeside (4-0) proceeded to score the next five points, including two baskets by senior guard Morgan Slonaker.
"We had our opportunities," Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. "We got down a few times in the first half and clawed our way back each time. The girls kept fighting but we couldn't quite get over the hump.
"I'm encouraged by the basketball we've played this season and also looking forward to a chance to recharge our batteries over Christmas break before the next game."
Kieselhorst and Schmidt each connected on two free throws, making it 44-42 with 6:55 remaining. Liddicoat's 3-pointer from the wing was the next made basket, breaking a three-minute scoreless drought in the game.
Uecker, a senior guard, and sophomore guard Marin Riesen also hit 3-pointers in the second half for the Warriors.
"The two tide turners in the second half for us were plays by Claire Liddicoat, who did a fantastic job playing defense, hitting that 3 which bumped the lead up to five points again," Asmus said. "Uecker nails a 3-point shot midway through the half. Those are momentum swingers. When Prep was narrowing the lead we were able to answer with those two big plays."
Lakeside, which was led by Gnabasik with nine points, ensured its perimeter defense was stout in an effort to slow Schmidt.
"In defending Grace the first thing you have to do is play better perimeter defense," Asmus said. "One of our goals all week was defend the perimeter better and not give up drives. If we break down on the perimeter they can easily get the ball to Grace. Grace is a great player. What we wanted to do was find different angles to get help in the middle and still recover on the outside.
"We wanted to shore up halfcourt defense and I was extremely proud of the way they bought in when we were working on our halfcourt defense this week."
Schmidt had eight field goals and was 10-of-12 at the line. Zellmer finished with nine points and Kieselhorst had seven.
"Offensively we did a good job and tried to work the ball inside," Schroeder said. "They played some good defense on our post positions. In the second half we did a better job of swinging the ball around to find whoever was open on the other side. We did a good job attacking the lane and getting to the free throw line. This is one of the first games we've been aggressive enough to drive in instead of settling for an outside shot. Was happy with the offensive attack.
"From a pressure standpoint, I was happy the way we broke the press and brought the ball up. Lakeside brings a lot of pressure. We got a little worn down. We aren't quite as deep as they are. I was happy with them being able to handle the pressure of a good quality defensive team."
Schmidt, who entered the night averaging 30 points per game, attracted multiple defenders in the post.
"They did a good job of doubling or tripling teaming her," Schroeder said. "Hats off to them for playing good defense. I thought Grace Schmidt did a good job finding whoever was open. Nice to see Grace Kieselhorst and Taylor Zellmer catching balls on the backside and attacking the lane. We talked at halftime about double and triple teams on Grace Schmidt and looking for a chance to slash. Girls were patient and didn't try to force anything."
Junior forward Lily Schuetz and Liddicoat both scored eight points and Slonaker tallied six for the Warriors, who snapped a two-game skid in the annual series.
Lakeside Lutheran hosts Lake Mills on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Luther Prep plays at Lake Mills on Jan. 12, 2021.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 50,
LUTHER PREP 47
Lakeside Lutheran 25 25 — 50
Luther Prep 20 27 — 47
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 3 0-0 6; Schuetz 2 4-8 8; Gnabasik 3 2-2 9; Shadoski 1 1-2 4; Uecker 2 0-0 5; Liddicoat 2 3-6 8; Neuberger 1 0-0 2; Riesen 2 0-0 5; Murray 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 10-18 50.
LUTHER PREP — deBoer 0 2-2 2; Paulsen 1 0-2 3; G. Kieselhorst 2 2-2 7; Schmidt 8 10-12 26; Sulzle 0 0-1 0; Zellmer 4 0-0 9. Totals 15 14-19 47.
3-point goals: LL 6 (Gnabasik 1, Shadoski 1, Uecker 1, Liddicoat 1, Riesen 1, Murray 1); LP 3 (Paulsen 1, G. Kieselhorst 1, Zellmer 1). Total fouls: LL 17; LP 15. Fouled out: Zellmer.
