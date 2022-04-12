Winning pitcher AJ Johnson allowed just three hits and helped her own cause by driving in three runs as Watertown’s softball team defeated Baraboo 6-2 on Tuesday at Brandt-Quirk Park.

Watertown (4-0) took control with a pair of three-run rallies in the third and fourth innings.

Kim Hafenstein reached on a one-out error to start the rally in the third. Maggie Strupp drew a walk and Johnson hit a two-run double to left. Drew Hinrichs fouled off several pitches and worked the count full, then won the battle with a base hit to to center to score Johnson and make it 3-0.

In the fourth, Evelyn Rhodes led off with a base hit to right center, Cassidy Peplinski bunted for a hit, Hafenstein sacrificed the runners over and Strupp hit a sacrifice fly to shallow right. Johnson came up next and and hit an RBI triple to right center. Hinrichs drove her in once again with a single up the middle to make it 6-0.

Baraboo rallied for two unearned runs in the sixth, but Johnson retired the final four batters she faced to earn the decision. She struck out four and walked two. The Thunderbirds hit just one ball out of the infield over the first five innings.

Watertown travels to play Waunakee next Tuesday.

WATERTOWN 6, BARABOO 2

Baraboo 000 002 0 — 2 3 2

Watertown 003 300 X — 6 10 2

WP: Johnson

LP: C. Lewison

Baraboo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Pfaff 4-0-0-0, Lewison 2-1-0-0, Strampe 3-1-1-0, Scott 3-0-1-0, P. Lewison 2-0-0-1, Mahoney 3-0-1-1, Klemm 2-0-0-0, Wieczorek 3-0-0-0, Meyer 2-0-0-0 Totals 24-2-3-2

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Strupp 2-1-0-1, Johnson 4-2-2-3, Hinrichs 4-0-3-2, Walsh 4-0-1-0, Olson 3-0-0-0, Edyvean 3-0-0-0, Rhodes 3-1-2-0, Peplinski 3-1-2-0, Hafenstein 1-1-0-0 Totals 27-6-10-6

2B — B. (Strampe), W (Johnson, Peplinski)

3B — W (Johnson)

Pitching — HO: C. Lewison (B) 10 in 6, Johnson (W) 3 in 7. R: C. Lewison (B) 6, Johnson (W) 2. SO: C. Lewison (B) 3, Johnson (W) 4. BB: C. Lewison (B) 4, Johnson (W) 2

