Watertown second baseman Abby Walsh throws to first after getting the force out following a diving stop by shortstop Lauryn Olson (left) during a softball game against Baraboo on Tuesday at Brandt-Quirk Park.
Watertown catcher Drew Hinrichs (right) is congratulated by assistant coach Matt Meracle after hitting an RBI single in the third inning of a softball game against Baraboo on Tuesday at Brandt/Quirk Park.
Watertown second baseman Abby Walsh throws to first after getting the force out following a diving stop by shortstop Lauryn Olson (left) during a softball game against Baraboo on Tuesday at Brandt-Quirk Park.
Watertown catcher Drew Hinrichs (right) is congratulated by assistant coach Matt Meracle after hitting an RBI single in the third inning of a softball game against Baraboo on Tuesday at Brandt/Quirk Park.
Winning pitcher AJ Johnson allowed just three hits and helped her own cause by driving in three runs as Watertown’s softball team defeated Baraboo 6-2 on Tuesday at Brandt-Quirk Park.
Watertown (4-0) took control with a pair of three-run rallies in the third and fourth innings.
Kim Hafenstein reached on a one-out error to start the rally in the third. Maggie Strupp drew a walk and Johnson hit a two-run double to left. Drew Hinrichs fouled off several pitches and worked the count full, then won the battle with a base hit to to center to score Johnson and make it 3-0.
In the fourth, Evelyn Rhodes led off with a base hit to right center, Cassidy Peplinski bunted for a hit, Hafenstein sacrificed the runners over and Strupp hit a sacrifice fly to shallow right. Johnson came up next and and hit an RBI triple to right center. Hinrichs drove her in once again with a single up the middle to make it 6-0.
Baraboo rallied for two unearned runs in the sixth, but Johnson retired the final four batters she faced to earn the decision. She struck out four and walked two. The Thunderbirds hit just one ball out of the infield over the first five innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.