HUSTISFORD — When junior keeper Jadyn Huncosky safely scooped up WLA’s last ditch boot into the box with under 30 seconds to go, injured junior striker Brielle Blome screamed her approval from the bench. She knew that play had sealed it, and soon after was celebrating on the field with her teammates.
Blome went down with an injury nine days ago when Hustisford/Dodgeland beat WLA 1-0 for the conference title, and re-aggravated it in warm-ups for a regional final rematch with the Vikings on Saturday night.
HD United gave Blome four more days to heal with a carbon copy 1-0 victory over WLA. Just like last week, junior forward Rylie Collien scored an early goal and the defense made it stand up as Hustisford/Dodgeland earned its fourth consecutive regional championship.
Senior midfielder Tristin Bischoff served a corner kick into the box, where Collien headed it into the goal in the 11th minute.
“There’s a lot of chemistry,” Bischoff said. “We just know how to work together, because we’ve been working together so long.”
“Every day at practice, we practice corner kicks and the goal for me and her is for her to send it into the middle and I go get it and head it in,” Collien said. “That’s our goal with every corner kick. (That kick was) perfect, right in the middle, right where it needed to be, right in the top of the goal box.”
It took more than half the season for practice to make perfect, according HD United girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger.
“It was perfect, a perfect corner kick and Rylie read it perfectly,” Hopfinger said. “Those two in practice, at the start of the season, they were constantly doing that.
In games it wasn’t working in the beginning of the season. All of sudden lately, it’s been connecting like it did in practice. It was fun to watch. We could have had a few more of those, honestly. We had some good balls served in. We attacked hard.”
They defended hard the rest of the way.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (11-0-1) did an even better job containing the Vikings in the rematch. Both teams finished with 10 shots on goal. Huncosky stopped all 10 shots she faced as HD United recorded its tenth shutout on the season. The defense has allowed just three goals.
“They did put some pressure on us and occasionally beat us one on one, which puts our defense in some situations,” Hopfinger said. “But everybody always helped each other and filled in. Honestly, the shots they had this game were not dangerous compared to last game. Jadyn had them all pegged right from the start.
“I was proud of how the forwards came back and checked hard, when we needed to get the ball up in the second half. They put on so miles and worked so hard to not only pressure and cover, but also to fill in and help. When there a breakdown, there was always one filling in and helping. Our defense has been so organized.
“Alena Beisbier played very fast down the left side and created numerous opportunities for us throughout the game.
“Tristin Bischoff and Riley Becker worked very hard in the middle midfield to disrupt and shut down the WLA attack early.
“All six who played defense were very solid tonight, gaining our tenth shutout in 12 games. They covered for each other extremely well. Led by Aria Oneil and Rena Harvey who played 90 minutes in the middle. with Chellie Hildebrandt , Aliva Beisbier, Latticia Snyder and Autumn Kuehl all playing on the outside.”
That’s not to say it wasn’t stressful at times protecting that lead.
“Very scary,” Bischoff said of defending one goal leads against a league rival twice in the span of nine days. “It’s really hard. They had some good opportunities.”
“They were a very aggressive team,” Collien added. “We had to keep our heads up, had to keep each other positive and together.”
Soccer has been a huge tradition here since Hopfinger helped launch the program in 1997. The team’s winning percentage has been remarkably consistent over the years, but HD United hadn’t won the Flyway Conference title in 16 years until this season.
To do it after missing the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic made it all the sweeter for the two seniors, Alena Beisbier and Bischoff.
“That really sucked,” Bischoff said. “(Missing last season) was a big downer. I just felt like we were going to come back this year and making something happen out of it. (Winning conference), that feels amazing. Not many teams have done it before, and it just feels amazing to be one of the teams that’s done it.”
If Hopfinger was feeling gypped by fate in 2020, he certainly feels better about the way 2021 has gone. He coached the boys basketball team to the program’s first state title in March, then returned to his beloved soccer program and ended a long conference championship drought.
“You could say that again,” Hopfinger said. “It’s been an unbelievable ride. It seems like I am still in a dream. It’s been a long time since I lost a game, I’ll say that.”
HD United puts that winning streak on the line when its host Lake Country Lutheran in a sectional semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1, WLA 0
Winnebago Lutheran 0 0 — 0
Hustisford/Dodgeland 1 0 — 1
HD — Collien (Bischoff) 10:52
Shots — WLA 10, H 10
Saves — WLA (Bernhardt 8), H (Huncosky 10)
