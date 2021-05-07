LAKE MILLS — Nora Statz hit a grand slam and Jenna Shadoski belted a two-run shot as the Lakeside Lutheran softball team topped visiting Edgerton 10-0 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Statz, who was 3-for-3 with five runs driven in, hit a no-out delivery over the fence in the first inning on the first pitch she saw.
"Nora Statz had a huge night at the plate," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Her grand slam in the first inning really ignited the offense. Nora is a really good hitter and showed it tonight. Our defense also was excellent all night."
Run-scoring doubles by Statz and Alyssa Reinke and a fielder error made it 7-0 after three frames. After an RBI double by Olyvia Uecker, Shadoski greeted new Crimson Tide pitcher Katie Gunderson with a one-out blast to left that made it 10-0.
Kieghtan Rank earned the decision for the Warriors (5-1), working all five innings while surrendering just three hits and striking out six while walking one.
"Kieghtan Rank threw a three-hit shutout for the win," Doering said. "She was in control all night and threw an efficient game. She continues to grow into a solid pitcher. She is having a great start to the season as a freshman."
Shadoski had three hits and scored three times. Uecker also scored three runs.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 10, EDGERTON 0 (5)
Edgerton 000 00 — 0 3 1
Lakeside Lutheran 403 3x — 10 8 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Kjendlie (L; 3.1-6-9-9-5-3), Gunderson (0.2-2-1-1-0-1); LL: Rank (W; 5-3-0-0-6-1).
Leading hitters — E: Scharlau (2B); LL: Shadoski 3x3 (HR, 3R, 2BI), Statz 3x3 (GS, 2B, 2R, 5BI), Uecker (2B, 3R), Reinke (2B).
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
HORICON — Lakeside played two edge-of-your-seat games in a doubleheader at Horicon on Saturday.
The Warriors earned a 10-7 victory in extras of game one after Shadoski hit a three-run go-ahead home run in the eighth. The Marshmen had their own heroics in the finale, as Angelica Bushke's walk-off single gave the team a 5-4 win.
"These were two absolutely great, competitive games," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Kieghtan Rank threw well today and our defense made some nice plays."
In the opener, Kendra Blake's run-scoring single in the fifth cut the Warrior deficit to 5-3. Blake had an RBI single and Megan Jones a two-RBI base knock sandwiched around Nora Statz scoring on an error, giving Lakeside a 7-5 edge in the seventh. Horicon's Alyssa Jacobson hit a two-run shot in the bottom half of the frame to force extras.
After Greta Pingel was hit by a pinch and Olyvia Uecker drew a walk, Shadoski sent the eighth pitch she saw from Lizzy Gibbs over the fence in centerfield. Horicon's Hala Schultz grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end things.
"Our bats came out hot in game one," Doering said. "We started with a great first inning and ended with a flurry in the seventh and eighth. Megan Jones had a big hit to tie the game in the top of 7. Then Jenna Shadoski crushed a home run to give us the lead in the eighth."
Blake was 4-for-5 and Statz finished 3-for-5.
Rank allowed five earned on 17 hits in a complete-game performance, striking out two and walking five to collect the victory.
In the second game, Jacobson tied it at 4 all with a solo shot in the fourth. Jacobson then singled to leadoff the seventh and Emma Miller reached via error before the walk-off hit by Bushke.
"In the second game, we battled but could not quite get as many to drop," Doering said. "Horicon did a great job to finish with clutch hits to get the walk-off."
Statz had a run-scoring single in the first and a double. Blake and Jones had RBI hits as the Warriors, who were outhit 11-6, scored three in the fourth to build a brief one-run edge.
Rank surrendered 11 hits and three earned over six innings, striking out one and walking one.
The Warriors travel to face Jefferson on Monday at 5 p.m.
First game
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 10, HORICON 7 (8)
Lakeside Lutheran 200 010 43 — 10 14 3
Horicon 030 200 20 — 7 17 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (W; 8-17-7-5-2-0); H: Gibbs (L; 8-14-10-7-3-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Gnabasik 2x5 (2B, 2R), Statz 3x5 (2B, 2R), Shadoski (HR, 2R, 3BI), Blake 4x5 (2BI), Jones (2BI); H: Jacobson 4x5 (HR, 2B, 2R, 3BI), Schultz 2x4 (2 2B), Bushke 4x5, Miller 2x5, Boeck 3x5.
Second game
HORICON 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4
Lakeside Lutheran 100 300 0 — 4 6 2
Horicon 120 100 1 — 5 11 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (L; 6-11-5-3-1-1); H: Gibbs (W; 7-6-4-3-3-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Statz 2x3 (2B), Jones (2B), Shadoski (2B); H: Jacobson 3x4 (HR, 3R), Miller 2x3, Bushke 2x4 (2B), Hiene 2x3.
