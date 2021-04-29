POYNETTE -- Poynette notched six first-inning runs and Holly Lowenburg struck out 10 in a 10-0 victory over the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team on Thursday.
The Pumas (2-0 overall and Capitol North) added to their lead in the fourth innings with a solo shot by Abby Klink and a two-run homer by Peyton Gest.
Lakeside (1-1, 1-1) starter Kieghtan Rank allowed five earned in four innings, walking four and giving up 10 hits. Jenna Shadoski's single was the team's lone hit.
The Warriors play at Kettle Moraine Lutheran this afternoon at 4:45 p.m.
POYNETTE 10, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0 (5)
Lakeside Lutheran 000 00 — 0 1 3
Poynette 600 31 — 10 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (L; 4-10-9-5-0-4), Cook (0.1-2-1-0-0-0). P: Lowenberg (W; 5-1-0-0-10-0).
Leading hitters —. P: Steinhorst 2x3, Gest 2x2 (HR, 2B), Wagner 2x3 (2B), Kingsland 2x3 (2B), Klink HR.
