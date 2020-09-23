Like so many things in 2020, uncertainty has surrounded the status of high school football this fall due to COVID-19.
The short-term answer in Watertown is that the games will go on, for as long as it is possible to do so.
The Goslings enter their 12th season under head coach Benji Kamrath with a shortened seven-game nonconference schedule, starting with a home game against Edgewood on Friday at 7 p.m.
There’s no conference title to play for, and no postseason to strive for. But the chance to run, throw, catch, kick and hit is just hours away.
“We truly feel fortunate in our community that our school is able to play football in the fall,” Kamrath said.
“There are schools in Dane County and other counties that are not able to play, so we’re excited. Everyone is looking forward to the Week 1 game and hopefully we can continue throughout the season.”
Watertown will once again run out of a spread offense, but with a greater emphasis on running than in years past.
The starting offensive line consists of senior left tackle Caden Maas, junior left guard Cameron Libick, senior center Pedro Martinez, junior right guard Justice Griffin and junior right tackle Andrew David.
Juniors John Clifford and Brady Martin are the tight ends. The receiving corps consists of senior Jackson Wehner and juniors Ollie Meyers, Ayden Clark and Brian Kronquist.
Senior Dylan Sippel and junior Taylor Walter will split time in the backfield. Sippel earned all-conference honorable mention last season, when he rushed 107 times for 567 yards with one touchdown and caught 18 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns.
Junior quarterbacks Nathan Kehl and Caleb Huff will split time running the offense, just as they did at the JV level a year ago.
“Both of them are pretty equal, and both are really good,” Kamrath said. “Both are dual threats. Both throw the ball really well and both run really well.
“Sippel is our only returning starter. Some guys started some games due to injuries. John played a little at tight end. We’re definitely inexperienced as far as varsity starts, but these guys are super talented. We have a lot of guys who can run between our running backs and our quarterbacks.
“Our receivers all bring something unique. Both quarterbacks can throw play action and the quick pass game really well. I think we’re exceptional at the skill level, and this could be as good an offensive line as we’ve ever had.
“You’ll see more balance than we have in the past. We have to utilize our strength running the ball and use play action when needed.”
Watertown will run a 34 defense once again.
Starting on the defensive line are Clifford and Maas as the defensive ends and Livick at nose tackle. David, Griffin and junior Brian Pineda are expected to rotate in, and there could be others.
“Those guys will rotate as to where they are at,” Kamrath said. “We are playing at least six or seven guys every game because there are a lot of guys playing both ways.”
Senior Eli Adrian and Martin are the outside linebackers. Junior Carson Triplett and Sippel are the inside linebackers. Triplett played outside linebacker a year ago.
Kronquist and junior Christian Rhodes are the defensive backs. Taylor Walter and Huff will start as safeties. Kehl will rotate in at safety. Senior Osiel (OCL) Urbina-Cruz will rotate in as a cornerback.
“Defensively, we have a couple starters back in Clifford and Livick,” Kamrath said. “Adrian saw a lot of action last year.”
“We have some guys — Brady Martin, Taylor Martin and Brian Kronquist — who played in the playoff game. We are pretty young and inexperienced as far as varsity starts, but we will be really big up front. We’ll see improvement overall in our physicality and our team speed. I think we’ll have a lot of good athletes on the field. We have a lot of depth to sub guys and not lose a lot when we do that.”
Senior Branden Fischer returns as the kicker and punter after earning first team all-conference honors a year ago. Fischer made 31-of-38 extra point attempts and 3-of-4 field goal attempts. He averaged 53.98 yards on kickoffs and 40.75 yards on punts.
David returns as the long snapper.
“We have a lot of juniors who are first year starters, but they are a really strong and big athletic class,” Kamrath said. “We’ve got some seniors on both sides of the ball who have some experience, and are really good players.
“For us, despite not having a lot of varsity starts, I feel as good about this team as any I have had as coach. The kids are excited to playing on Friday nights. We’re looking forward to playing new opponents. It will be a cool experience to play different teams.
“Some of our road games are pretty far away (Grafton, a Week 7 replacement for Beaver Dam after that school elected not to play this season). Some are traditional Badger North teams (Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie). We’re looking forward to playing Lake Mills.”
The Goslings played their first two opponents last year, posting wins over Edgewood and Baraboo.
Edgewood was a Badger South rival for the past three seasons.
“We know that staff well,” Kamrath said. “We talked in the offseason. Since we aren’t having a scrimmage, we won’t keep any major secrets. They are a similar spread offense. They use the zone run game and quick pass game.
“They’re going to be pretty young on both sides of the ball. They only have five seniors on roster. Defensively, they switched to a 33 stack. Most games, we see two or three different defenses to try to mix us up to keep us off-balance. We’ll just try to prepare for anything and adjust on the fly as we go through each series.”
What’s new in the age of COVID-19 for football? Plenty.
“The biggest change is we’re always doing temperature checks before games,” Kamrath said. “Players rotating in will be in masks when they are on the sideline, along with coaches, and we will try to keep socially distanced. The sideline box will be more spread out so it will extend further.
“The majority of our games, spectators will be held to only two family members per player. There will be no students in the stands. Games will be live streamed for anyone interested in watching the game online.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment, but we are excited with the opportunity to play. We’ll make the best of it and be flexible with whatever protocols we have to follow to make sure we can play safely and still have a great experience for everyone involved.”
